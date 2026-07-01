Chembur school van tragedy: Victim only child of parents, loved playing football

Vihaan, the only child of Juhi and Gaurav Srivastava, was a Class VI student at Universal High School, Chembur. Neighbours remember him as a lively child who loved playing football and spending time in the society’s play area.

Written by: Pratip Acharya, Nayonika Bose
3 min readMumbaiJul 1, 2026 12:30 AM IST
The tree crushed the school van, trapping 12 children inside the vehicle. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)“My daughter knew Vihaan. We live in the same neighborhood and they go to school in the same bus. Witnessing such a tragedy at a young age leaves a traumatic imprint on their mind. We will keep her under observation after that, we may consult a psychologist if required,” the parent said.
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On Tuesday afternoon, Juhi Srivastava was waiting for her son Vihaan to return home from school. When the school bus did not arrive even after more than 30 minutes, anxiety began to set in. It was only after 3 pm that she received a call from first responders informing her that Vihaan was among the 12 children trapped inside a school bus after a peepal tree fell on it in Chembur’s Subhash Nagar locality.

“The incident took place 10 minutes away from Vihan’s residence. The bus was supposed to drop Vihan next and in the meantime, tragedy struck,” Tukaram Kate, a family friend and neighbour of the Srivastavas, told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Vihaan, the only child of Juhi and Gaurav Srivastava, was a Class VI student at Universal High School, Chembur. Neighbours remember him as a lively child who loved playing football and spending time in the society’s play area.

“Like every other kid, Vihaan enjoyed playing in the society’s play area and gardens. He loved playing football and was also good in his academics. He was very close to my three year old grandson. Vihaan was the only child to his parents and they are devastated at this moment,” Kate said.

Juhi works at Tata Cancer Hospital, while Gaurav is employed with a government-owned petroleum company. The family lives in Kukreja Residency in Chembur (West) and had moved there from Delhi three years ago.

Following the incident, Vihaan was rescued from the bus and taken to Zen Hospital, where he was declared dead. His body was later shifted to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for a post-mortem examination before being brought home. The last rites will be conducted on Wednesday morning after his grandparents arrive from Delhi.

Eleven other children sustained injuries in the incident. Ten-year-old Krisha Rai, who was seated in the second-last row of the bus, was rescued by a local security guard who broke a window and pulled her out.

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“Krisha sustained some bruises and cuts in her leg. Physically she wasn’t hurt as much but the incident has psychologically affected her. We are trying to keep her occupied and distracted for the time being,” Krisha’s father, Saurav, told The Indian Express.

Krisha was also Vihaan’s classmate. According to her father, the two knew each other. However, the family is trying to keep her away from discussions about the incident to help her cope with the trauma.

According to first responders and eyewitnesses, most of the children sustained injuries when the tree collapsed onto the roof of the bus. Children seated towards the rear suffered the most serious injuries and remained trapped for the longest duration.

An eight-year-old girl, whose parents requested anonymity, also suffered an injury to her shoulder. Her parents said the psychological impact of the incident has been more difficult to deal with than the physical injuries.

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“My daughter knew Vihaan. We live in the same neighborhood and they go to school in the same bus. Witnessing such a tragedy at a young age leaves a traumatic imprint on their mind. We will keep her under observation after that, we may consult a psychologist if required,” the parent said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

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