Chembur murder: Fight over custody of child suffering from health issues possible reason behind crime, say police

MUMBAI POLICE, which arrested a taxi driver on Tuesday in connection with the murder of his wife, said the provocation for the fights which led to the crime was related to the custody of the couple’s two-year-old son whose condition was worsening due to certain health issues.

The accused, Iqbal Shaikh (36), was having fights with his estranged wife Rupali Chandanshive alias Zara (20) over the custody of their son Ali who had been suffering from a rectal issue for which the parents had recently taken him to a private hospital, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (zone VI) KK Upadhyay said, “When the parents took the boy to the hospital, the doctors said that he should get home-cooked food. Since Chandanshive was doing odd jobs, she kept him at a local, small-time creche from morning to night. Since he (Ali) did not get home-cooked food there, Shaikh wanted to get his custody and get him (to his) home where his parents could provide home-cooked food.”

The officer said that the couple had frequent fights over the issue, which blew up after Chandanshive sent a video of their son to Shaikh. In the video, Ali is seen struggling with his health issues, police said.

“After seeing the video, Shaikh returned to Mumbai from his village and started insisting on getting the child’s custody in order to be able to provide him home-cooked food,” the officer added.

“He was desperate to get the child’s custody and the couple also fought over the issue of getting a divorce,” an officer said.

The police have also found that Shaikh had purchased the knife that was allegedly used in the crime two days back, indicating it could be a case of pre-meditated murder after Chandanshive refused to hand over the child to him.

An officer said that the police registered the FIR based on the statement given by Chandanshive’s sister who said she did not get along with her in-laws who were “forcing her” to follow their customs.

“However, since the past six months, she has not been residing with her husband and in-laws. So even if those issues are true, the immediate cause of death as per our probe so far is the custody of the child due to his deteriorating health,” a senior officer said.

Shaikh allegedly slit Chandanshive’s throat in a lane close to where she was staying in Chembur in the wee hours of Tuesday.

After the woman succumbed to her injuries, the local Tilak Nagar police station registered a case of murder and arrested Shaikh.

He was produced before a local court and is currently in police custody.