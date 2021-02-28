Chembur man booked for violating 14-day home quarantine after testing Covid positive

The Department of Health said 2,313 patients were still in government quarantine while 97,575 people remain isolated at home.

AN FIR has been registered against a Chembur resident for allegedly violating Covid-19 safety guidelines during his 14-day mandatory home quarantine, against a complaint by the BMC. Officials said a 52-year-old man was found roaming outside while infected, and the issue came to light after other residents of the building he lives in lodged a complaint with M-West ward (Chembur).

BMC subsequently lodged a complaint at Govandi police station, following which an FIR was registered. According to officials, on February 19, his report came out to be positive and, as per protocol, he was told to stay in home quarantine for 14 days. On February 27, however, the secretary of his residential society informed the BMC that the man was roaming about in Chembur Gymkhana despite being asked to stay in quarantine, officials added.

Officials said civic staff visited his house and found that he was not home. “After this, our staff lodged a complaint and police filed an FIR against the man. Earlier, his daughter was tested positive, and when civic staff wanted to stamp their hand for home quarantine they refused. The FIR was registered under the Epidemic Act for violating home quarantine,” said a senior official from M-West ward.

Last week, the civic body got an FIR registered against Chheda Nagar Gymkhana for allowing a large gathering at a wedding in violation of Covid-19 safety norms. The BMC had also named the parents of the bride and groom in the case. After a rise in Covid-19 cases, the civic body has started taking strict action against violation of Covid safety guidelines.