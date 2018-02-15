Chembur man arrested for ‘attacking’ wife

Kaisar Khan was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.(Image for representational purpose) Kaisar Khan was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.(Image for representational purpose)

THE Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly attacking his wife in her Chembur home. The police said the accused had secretly married his sister-in-law and when his wife confronted him, the accused, Kaisar Khan and his 35-year-old sister-in-law Noori, reportedly attacked her. The incident took place on January 29.

An officer from the RCF police station said, “The complainant Sharjahan and the accused have a 23-year-old son. But Kaisar apparently married his sister-in-law last year. After her divorce, the two had begun an illicit relationship and then got married.” On December 6, the complainant came to know about their relationship, but the two denied it.

An officer said, “Sharjahan later caught the two sleeping together, so she left their Bhiwandi house on January 20 and began to stay with her mother in Mahul.” Later, on January 29, Khan and Noori went to her Mahul house. Following a heated argument, the two accused reportedly assaulted her and fled.

The complainant was rushed to Shiv Hospital in Chembur, following which the RCF police were informed. The victim got 12 stitches on her head and injuries on her body. “We went to the hospital and on the basis of her complaint, we registered a case against the two. Both were missing from their Bhiwandi residence,” said an officer.

Later, the police team was tipped off about Khan visiting Chembur. A team was dispatched and the accused was nabbed. Khan was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in court and released on bail on Wednesday. Noori is still absconding.

