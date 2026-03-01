One dead, 5 injured after fall at Chembur worksite, engineer, contractor among four booked

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chembur police have booked four; a civil contractor, labour contractor, site supervisor and engineer, in connection with the death of a worker and injuries to five others who fell from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Chembur on Saturday. No arrests have been made so far, police said, adding that several persons are being questioned to ascertain their roles.
An FIR has been registered under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to police, the incident occurred around 10 am at Building No. 36 in Subhash Nagar, where eight workers were installing a car lift on the sixth floor of the structure. A temporary wooden plank had been placed over an open portion in the centre of the slab to allow movement across the gap.
While workers were carrying out the job, part of the plank gave way, causing six of them to fall several floors to the ground.
One of the workers, Desapogu Ramanjayeyulu, a native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The injured were identified as Gunadhar Roy (22), Kush Roy (30), Ramesh Pratap Roy (25), Vijay Morya (35), and Sandip Gopal Roy (27). All of them are undergoing treatment at civic hospitals.
Police said workers on an upper floor heard screams and rushed downstairs, where they found the injured lying on the ground. An ambulance was called and the victims were taken to hospital.
“The plank collapsed and the workers fell straight down. No proper safety measures were in place at the site. The injured labourers suffered multiple serious injuries to different parts of the body,” a police officer said.
Three of the injured — Kush Roy, Gunadhar Roy and Vijay Morya — were shifted to Sion Hospital on Saturday night after their condition worsened. Gunadhar Roy had suffered a brain haemorrhage and was on ventilator support at Rajawadi Hospital before being moved to Sion.
Kush Roy sustained multiple fractures to his legs, hands and back, along with a fractured jaw and severe internal bleeding after falling on heavy material kept on the ground, doctors said.
Ramesh Pratap Roy and Sandip Gopal Roy are undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital and are stated to be stable, hospital authorities said.
