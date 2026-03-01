One dead, 5 injured after fall at Chembur worksite, engineer, contractor among four booked

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 am at Building No. 36 in Subhash Nagar, where eight workers were installing a car lift on the sixth floor of the structure. (Express Photo)

The Chembur police have booked four; a civil contractor, labour contractor, site supervisor and engineer, in connection with the death of a worker and injuries to five others who fell from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Chembur on Saturday. No arrests have been made so far, police said, adding that several persons are being questioned to ascertain their roles.

An FIR has been registered under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 am at Building No. 36 in Subhash Nagar, where eight workers were installing a car lift on the sixth floor of the structure. A temporary wooden plank had been placed over an open portion in the centre of the slab to allow movement across the gap.