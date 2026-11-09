The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will add two vehicular extensions to the Sion flyover on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), to ease a long-standing bottleneck for traffic heading to South Mumbai.

The 1.09-km flyover, which connects the EEH with Sion Circle via BA Road, has three lanes. Only one of them carries southbound traffic from Ghatkopar and Chembur towards Dadar.

The flyover is separate from the Sion railway overbridge, the east-west bridge over the tracks, which the BMC rebuilt after demolishing the century-old structure and opened last month.

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“Since there is only one lane catering to southbound traffic movement, the distribution of network towards traffic management has been uneven. Therefore, once the two new arms become operational, commute time will come down significantly,” Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar told The Indian Express.