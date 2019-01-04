Chembur: Builder shoots self, was under stress due to delayed project

A 57-YEAR-OLD builder allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed revolver at his office in Chembur on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Agarwal, a partner in Sanjona Builders. His relatives, including his son, were outside his cabin when he shot himself, the police said. No suicide note has been found from the spot. The Chembur police station has filed an accidental death report.

Sanjona Builders, a partnership firm between Agarwal and Sunil Gupta, another builder, and has footprint mainly in the Chembur area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Shahaji Umap said, “Agarwal shot himself dead with his licensed revolver at his Sindhi colony office. The incident took place around 11.25 am when Agarwal’s son, brother-in-law and staff were outside his cabin. According to his family members, he was under stress due to a delayed project in Chembur.”

A police officer said that the incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in Agarwal’s chamber.

The footage showed Agarwal reaching his chamber from his Khar residence around 11 am and keeping the .32 bore revolver in the drawer. Nearly half-an-hour later, he pulled out the firearm and shot himself in the head from the right temple. As he fell from the chair, his relatives rushed inside and informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and found that the trigger had jammed. A team from the Naigaon police armory was called in to ensure that the firearm did not accidentally go off.

Since it was a gunshot wound, the body was shifted from the Rajawadi hospital, where it was initially taken, to the JJ hospital for postmortem.

“Prima facie it appears that he was going through a rough financial situation… There had been a dispute at a redevelopment project in Chembur that had made things difficult for him,” said a police officer.

“Some tenants filed complaints against him at the Chembur police station last year. The complaint related to the builders not paying rent to tenants who had moved from the building while it was being redeveloped. Eventually, no merit was found in these complaints.

There were one or two tenants who had filed repeated complaints against the builder,” the officer added.

An officer from the Chembur police said that they would record soon the statements of Agarwal’s family members. “Depending on what they say and our investigation, we will decide the further course of action.”