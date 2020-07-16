Chef Vikas Khanna’s Feed India initiative wins laurels

Vikas Khanna. (File) Vikas Khanna. (File)

Mumbai-based NGO Harmony Foundation on Wednesday honoured Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna with a ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ for his Feed India initiative under which over 14 million meals were served to the needy since April after the nationwide lockdown was announced.

Based out of Manhattan, Khanna under the initiative has distributed meals and food kits across 135 cities, including Mumbai, Varanasi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, among others. With the help of National Disaster Relief Force, ready-made meals and dry rations have also been provide to people at leprosy centres, on railway tracks, elderly care homes, highways and orphanages. “It is only with people who have the heart to serve that people take precedence over distance. Similarly, chef Khanna didn’t allow 8,000 miles to come in between him and his country.

We salute chef Vikas Khanna and take a bow to this wonderful act of service to humanity and Harmony Foundation wishes to recognise his work with a Certificate of Appreciation,” said Dr Abraham Mathai, chairman of Harmony Foundation and former vice-chairman of Minorities Commission.

