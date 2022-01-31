Chef, his friend held for sexually harassing pub manager

A 39-YEAR-OLD chef from a restaurant in Khar (west) and his friend were arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking a woman, who works as a manager in a pub in Khar (west).

The alleged harassment incidents took place on January 23, January 27 and January 28. The complainant told the police that the two accused Ganesh Bisht (39) and Harish Kanwal (25) stared at her and passed lewd comments. One of them also whistled at her. Bisht works as a chef in a nearby restaurant and so visited the pub after work.

On January 23, Bisht went alone and started harassing her by asking for her phone number, asking her out for a party and stalking her. The woman did not show any interest and denied his advances but the harassment continued. On January 27 and again on January 28, Bisht went there with Kanwal and the stalking and staring continued.

The woman then approached the Khar police. A FIR was registered and the accused were arrested on Saturday. They were produced before a magistrate court on Sunday where they were granted bail.