Cheating case: Mumbai Police arrests Bollywood producer Parag Sanghvi

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested Bollywood producer Parag Sanghvi in connection with a cheating case of 2018. An official said that Sanghvi was produced before the court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody till December 25.

Sanghvi is known for his association with movies like Sarkar and Ab Tak Chappan.

A senior official said that the complainant had purchased three flats in a building at Turner Road in Bandra. He gave one of the flats on lease to two companies, one of which had Sanghvi as a director, while two other flats were given on lease to other companies. The complainant alleged that the flats were sold by the companies including the one where Sanghvi was the director even though they were just given on lease.

The EOW in 2018 had registered an FIR in the matter and was investigating the case. It was based on their investigation that Sanghvi was arrested on Tuesday. In September this year, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the premises of Sanghvi in connection with a bank default case. He was later brought to the ED office where he was questioned in connection with a money laundering case.

Earlier, Sanghvi was also questioned by Thane police in 2018 in connection with an IPL betting racket in which several bookies were later arrested.