MARKING THE beginning of the centenary year of the historic Chavdar Lake Satyagraha led by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Mahad in Raigad district, leaders across the political spectrum flocked to the town, underlining its enduring social and political relevance even a century later. This is the explanation of the incident and why is it important today.
What is the background of Chavdar tale (lake) satyagraha?
On 4 August 1923, SK Bole, a social reformer, moved a resolution in the Bombay Legislative Council, which provided that “the council recommends that the untouchable classes be allowed to use all public watering places, in dharamshala which are built and maintained out of public funds administered by parties appointed by government or created by statute, as well as public schools, courts, offices and dispensaries.” Following the resolution, a direction was issued by the Bombay government to the heads of all the departments on September 11, 1923 to give effect to the resolution so far as it relates to the public places and editions, belonging to and maintained by the government.
What happened in Mahad?
Following government directions, Mahad municipality in present-day Raigad district passed a resolution to open the Chavdar tank for all. However, the municipality’s resolution could not be implemented, as the Dalits were unable to access water from the Chavdar tank due to opposition from the oppressor castes of that area. To overcome the denial of rights, the Kolaba District Depressed Classes in coordination with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bahiskrit Hitkarini Sabha decided to hold a conference in Mahad on March 19-20, 1927. Consequently, thousands of members of the depressed classes gathered in Mahad to participate in the Satyagraha. On March 20, 1927, Dr Ambedkar and his followers marched to the Chavdar Lake, where he drank water from it, asserting their right of equality and equal access to public resources.
Who else was part of this Satyagraha?
While Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was the leader of the satyagraha, it witnessed participation of leaders from diverse castes—including RB More, Bhai Chitre, Shyamrao Parulekar and Nana Tipnis. These leaders played key roles in the movement. Many of these later aligned with left and socialist politics.
What is the significance of it today?
March 20, 2026 marked the beginning of centenary celebrations of one of the historic struggles in pre-independence India. In its bid to claim not only the political but social legacy of Dr Ambedkar, all parties gathered in Mahad on Friday to mark the occasion.
Why did all political parties gather in Mahad this year?
The ruling BJP is being accused by the opposition Congress of trying to change the constitution authored by Dr Ambedkar. In its attempt to erase Congress allegations, BJP does not want to keep any stone unturned. The Congress is in its bid to regroup its lost Dalit voter base. Despite the well-documented ideological differences between Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar, former’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi made it a point to attend programs organised by the CPM and Congress. CPM’s general secretary M A Baby attended the special anti-caste convention held by the Left in Mahad.
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What is the other historically significant act nearing the beginning of the centenary year?
On December 25, 1927, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar historically burned down Manusmriti during Mahad Satyagraha to challenge caste-based oppression and gender discrimination. This year will mark the beginning of centenary year of this incident which has impacted India’s social and political movements.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
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Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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