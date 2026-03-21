Why Mahad’s Chavdar Lake Satyagraha continues to impact politics even today after 100 years

While Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was the leader of the satyagraha, it witnessed participation of leaders from diverse castes—including RB More, Bhai Chitre, Shyamrao Parulekar and Nana Tipnis. (File Photo)

MARKING THE beginning of the centenary year of the historic Chavdar Lake Satyagraha led by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Mahad in Raigad district, leaders across the political spectrum flocked to the town, underlining its enduring social and political relevance even a century later. This is the explanation of the incident and why is it important today.

What is the background of Chavdar tale (lake) satyagraha?

On 4 August 1923, SK Bole, a social reformer, moved a resolution in the Bombay Legislative Council, which provided that “the council recommends that the untouchable classes be allowed to use all public watering places, in dharamshala which are built and maintained out of public funds administered by parties appointed by government or created by statute, as well as public schools, courts, offices and dispensaries.” Following the resolution, a direction was issued by the Bombay government to the heads of all the departments on September 11, 1923 to give effect to the resolution so far as it relates to the public places and editions, belonging to and maintained by the government.