Chart out plan to ensure factories can run amid third wave: CM Uddhav Thackeray to dist collectors

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday instructed district collectors to chart out a plan to ensure industries could continue operating amid a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thackeray, in a virtual meeting with all district collectors, said they should convene a meeting of the big industries in the districts and guide them in the preparations to continue their operations even during a third wave.

“The industries that can arrange for workers to stay on their premises, should plan for it on time. Those industries which are not able to do so should find a place in the vicinity of the company and arrange for workers to stay by creating field residence,” CM said.

Thackeray also reviewed the measures taken in Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts which have high positivity rates. The district collectors said the positivity rate was dropping in these districts.

Also, efforts were being made to ramp up RT-PCR tests and institutional treatment by reducing home isolation and increasing vaccination.