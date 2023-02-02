Charkop full, second depot essential if more rakes are added to new Metro lines

The depot at Charkop, which is used to park Metro rakes of both lines 2A and 7, which were inaugurated recently, has already reached its limit and if more rakes are used on the line, a separate depot will be necessary, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The depot has space to park 22 rakes, which is also the current number of rakes running on both lines 2A and 7.

An MMRDA official said the original plan was to have separate depots for both lines before starting the services. However, as land for the depot for line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) could not be finalised, it was decided to use the depot for line 2A (Dahisar to DN Ngaar) for line 7 also. Land for line 7’s depot was identified at Dahisar. The land belonged to the Airport Authority of India (AAI). It was decided that alternative land would be given to the AAI but it did not materialise.

Now, to resolve the depot issue, the MMRDA is looking at the possibility of using land identified for the depot of Metro Line 9 (Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar) for parking additional rakes of line 7 in future. Line 9 is an extension of line 7. Land for line 9 depot has been identified in three villages Rai Gaon, Morve and Murdha comprising 100 acres. However, due to opposition from villagers, the fate of the line 9 depot also hangs in balance.

On the newly launched line 2A and 7, services are running at a gap of eight minutes during peak hours and nine-10 minutes during non-peak hours. Since the inauguration of the lines by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19 and commercial operations staring from the next day, in a week over 10 lakh passengers have travelled on the 35-km-long line.