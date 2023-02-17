Chargesheet filed in Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Police have filed a chargesheet in the case related to the alleged suicide of television actor Tunisha Sharma in a court in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said here.

Sharma’s co-actor Sheezan Khan (28) was arrested for alleged abetment to suicide after Sharma (21) was found to have hanged herself on December 24 last year.

The incident took place on the set of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar district near Mumbai.

Valiv police filed the chargesheet in the Vasai sessions court on Thursday, the local police official said without disclosing much details.

It contains call details, chats and other communications exchanged between Sharma and Khan, he said.

Khan is in judicial custody at present. Sharma and Khan, who were in a relationship but later parted ways, were co-stars in TV serial ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’.

Once a chargesheet is filed, charges are framed by a judge and trial starts.