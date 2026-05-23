Chargesheet in TCS sexual harassment case submitted

Although a chargesheet has been filed in the court based on the evidence received during the investigation of the registered crimes, the investigation into the said crime will continue and after obtaining more evidence, a further charge sheet will be filed in the case.

The Nashik City police Friday submitted a 1,500-page chargesheet in the first of the nine FIRs that were registered by them in connection with the TCS sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments case. The chargesheet was filed against Danish Ijaz Sheikh, Tausif Bilal Attar, Nida Ejaz Khan and Matin Majeed Patel in the first FIR registered at the Deolali camp police station on March 26 which eventually led to eight more FIRs being registered.

Patel, an AIMIM corporator from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, had been booked for allegedly giving Nida shelter when she was on the run.

As compared to the FIR where sections of rape and sexual harassment were invoked, in the chargesheet filed after police investigation, they have added Section 68 that deals with sexual intercourse by a person in authority as the accused was the victim’s senior, Section 46 that deals with abetment, 318(4) that deals with cheating and dishonestly including delivery of property for obtaining documents from the victim using which her name was to be changed.