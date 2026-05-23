Although a chargesheet has been filed in the court based on the evidence received during the investigation of the registered crimes, the investigation into the said crime will continue and after obtaining more evidence, a further charge sheet will be filed in the case.
The Nashik City police Friday submitted a 1,500-page chargesheet in the first of the nine FIRs that were registered by them in connection with the TCS sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments case. The chargesheet was filed against Danish Ijaz Sheikh, Tausif Bilal Attar, Nida Ejaz Khan and Matin Majeed Patel in the first FIR registered at the Deolali camp police station on March 26 which eventually led to eight more FIRs being registered.
Patel, an AIMIM corporator from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, had been booked for allegedly giving Nida shelter when she was on the run.
As compared to the FIR where sections of rape and sexual harassment were invoked, in the chargesheet filed after police investigation, they have added Section 68 that deals with sexual intercourse by a person in authority as the accused was the victim’s senior, Section 46 that deals with abetment, 318(4) that deals with cheating and dishonestly including delivery of property for obtaining documents from the victim using which her name was to be changed.
Further, in case of Mateen, the police have added section 238 that deals with causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen offenders and 249 that deals with harbouring offenders. “This chargesheet does not deal with much evidence against Mateen and we will be adding that in a supplementary chargesheet,” an official said. The police have also retained sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
As evidence, the chargesheet has contained statements of 17 witnesses under Section 183 of the Indian Civil Security Code (BNSS) which means their statements were recorded before a Magistrate and has a higher evidentiary value.
In addition to this, other evidence attached in the chargesheet includes medical examination reports of the victim and the accused, evidence that the victim was forcibly converted and religious sentiments were hurt, screenshots of the victim’s and the accused’s mobile phones, WhatsApp chats and seized email trails, police said.
Although a chargesheet has been filed in the court based on the evidence received during the investigation of the registered crimes, the investigation into the said crime will continue and after obtaining more evidence, a further charge sheet will be filed in the case.
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
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