Chargesheet filed against Pravin Raut in FSI-linked money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet on Friday against businessman Pravin Raut, known to be close to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in connection with the alleged fraudulent sale of the floor space index (FSI) of a plot by Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd, where the former is a director.

The chargesheet named Raut, Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) and Guruashish Construction as accused in the money-laundering case. Guruashish is a subsidiary of HDIL.

The agency, which arrested Raut on February 4, found that Guruashish Construction was given a contract by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority a few years ago to redevelop the Patra chawl in Goregaon West in suburban Mumbai.

Sources said Raut negotiated the deal between the authority and HDIL. The agency has alleged that the company fraudulently sold floor space index worth Rs 1,000 crore without building the mandatory tenements for the people living in the chawl.

HDIL has been under the scanner of multiple investigative agencies in connection with the Rs 4,300-crore fraud at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

In a separate case, the agency found that Raut had allegedly siphoned Rs 95 crore off loans taken by HDIL through PMC Bank. Raut allegedly transferred about Rs 1.6 crore to his wife, Madhuri Raut, who is a business partner of Sanjay Raut’s wife, Varsha Raut.

Out of this, Madhuri transferred about Rs 55 lakh to Varsha as an interest-free loan. Varsha invested this money on a Dadar flat, according to the agency.