Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Chargesheet filed in former actress’ ‘rape, cheating’

An officer said, “There have been no new charges added. The chargesheet is against three people who have been arrested in the case so far.” 

| Mumbai | Published: June 20, 2018 5:25:00 am
rape Chargesheet filed in former actress’ rape, cheating. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Tuesday filed an over 1,000-paged chargesheet in the alleged rape and cheating case filed by a yesteryear actress. The chargesheet was filed before the Esplanade court against three accused, including Sarfaraz Khan, the main accused, who was arrested on March 23. An officer said, “There have been no new charges added. The chargesheet is against three people who have been arrested in the case so far.”

