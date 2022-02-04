Chargesheet filed against Param Bir Singh co-accused

The Maharashtra State Criminal Investigation Department on Thursday filed a chargesheet against two police inspectors and two others in an extortion case in which former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and five other police officials were named.

The case was registered at Marine Drive police station in July 2021 on the complaint of Mira Bhayander-based businessman Sham Sundar Agarwal who alleged that he was falsely implicated and the accused demanded money for not arresting him.

The Marine Drive police had then arrested the two civilians named in the FIR, Sanjay Punamia and Sunil Jain.

The case was transferred to the State CID which arrested police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke. The others named are Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan, ACP Sanjay Patil and ACP Shrikant Shinde. Sources said the chargesheet is against Punamia, Jain, Gopale and Korke. “The chargesheet has witness’ statements recorded independently and also under section 164 CrPC,” said special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap.