scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Must Read

Chargesheet filed against Param Bir Singh co-accused

The case was registered in July 2021 on the complaint of Mira Bhayander-based businessman Sham Sundar Agarwal who alleged that he was falsely implicated and the accused demanded money for not arresting him.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 4, 2022 12:26:48 am
Param Bir Singh, Chargesheet filed, Param Bir Singh co-accused, former Mumbai police commissioner, Marine Drive, Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsFormer Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh (File)

The Maharashtra State Criminal Investigation Department on Thursday filed a chargesheet against two police inspectors and two others in an extortion case in which former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and five other police officials were named.

The case was registered at Marine Drive police station in July 2021 on the complaint of Mira Bhayander-based businessman Sham Sundar Agarwal who alleged that he was falsely implicated and the accused demanded money for not arresting him.

The Marine Drive police had then arrested the two civilians named in the FIR, Sanjay Punamia and Sunil Jain.

More from Mumbai
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The case was transferred to the State CID which arrested police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke. The others named are Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan, ACP Sanjay Patil and ACP Shrikant Shinde. Sources said the chargesheet is against Punamia, Jain, Gopale and Korke. “The chargesheet has witness’ statements recorded independently and also under section 164 CrPC,” said special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement