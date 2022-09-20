Chargesheet filed against KRK for comments on Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor

THE BANDRA police on Monday submitted a chargesheet in the magistrate court against actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamal R Khan for allegedly passing defamatory and derogatory comments against late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Sagar Nikam, police inspector (crime) of Bandra police station said the chargesheet contains mostly technical evidence, including screenshots of Twitter posts made by KRK. On May 20, 2020, the complainant Rahul Kanal from Shiv Sena’s Yuva Sena had approached the Bandra police and subsequently an FIR against Khan.

The FIR was registered under Sections 294 (obscene act), 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 505 (public mischief) of the IPC, and all the sections have been included in the chargesheet filed against Khan on Monday.

Khan’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi said, “My client was present before the court when the chargesheet was filed. We have also applied for bail in the case.”

Lawyer Jay Yadav, who represented KRK in court on Monday, said, “A third person has filed the cases against him for defamation and not the persons, who were allegedly defamed.”

Apart from the Bandra case, KRK is also booked and arrested in two more cases. One of the case was registered by the Malad police where the complainant, Kanal, alleged that Khan had made derogatory comments on Akshay Kumar’s movie Laxmii in 2020, the other case was registered by Versova police against Khan for allegedly molesting an actress.