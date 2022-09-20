scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Chargesheet filed against KRK for comments on Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor

Sagar Nikam, police inspector (crime) of Bandra police station said the chargesheet contains mostly technical evidence, including screenshots of Twitter posts made by KRK.

Actor Kamaal R Khan. (File Photo)

THE BANDRA police on Monday submitted a chargesheet in the magistrate court against actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamal R Khan for allegedly passing defamatory and derogatory comments against late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Sagar Nikam, police inspector (crime) of Bandra police station said the chargesheet contains mostly technical evidence, including screenshots of Twitter posts made by KRK. On May 20, 2020, the complainant Rahul Kanal from Shiv Sena’s Yuva Sena had approached the Bandra police and subsequently an FIR against Khan.

The FIR was registered under Sections 294 (obscene act), 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 505 (public mischief) of the IPC, and all the sections have been included in the chargesheet filed against Khan on Monday.

Khan’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi said, “My client was present before the court when the chargesheet was filed. We have also applied for bail in the case.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...

Lawyer Jay Yadav, who represented KRK in court on Monday, said, “A third person has filed the cases against him for defamation and not the persons, who were allegedly defamed.”

More from Mumbai

Apart from the Bandra case, KRK is also booked and arrested in two more cases. One of the case was registered by the Malad police where the complainant, Kanal, alleged that Khan had made derogatory comments on Akshay Kumar’s movie Laxmii in 2020, the other case was registered by Versova police against Khan for allegedly molesting an actress.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 01:00:42 am
Next Story

Plot to kill Salman khan: Police team returns to Mumbai after questioning Kapil Pandit in Punjab

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement