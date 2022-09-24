scorecardresearch
Chargesheet filed against eight in Rs 2,435-crore drug haul case

An officer said that a 4,818 page chargesheet was filed by the police against the eight accused in the Special NDPS court.

Later, when drug suppliers contacted him seeking those chemicals, he realised he could make big earnings by diverting it for manufacturing mephedrone.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police Friday filed a chargesheet against eight persons in the case where a man with a post-graduate degree in organic chemistry had allegedly become a major supplier of mephedrone in the city. The police said this was one of biggest mephedrone hauls in the city in recent times with nearly 1,218 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 2,435 crore in the international market being seized.

The main accused, Prem Prakash Singh (52), had access to chemicals required in the manufacture of mephedrone which are otherwise restricted, as he was to start a pharmaceutical company and awaited permission, police said in the chargesheet.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 12:12:22 am
