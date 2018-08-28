Chargesheet filed against businessman for molesting 17-year-old actor in flight

However, the chargesheet does not include the statement of the actor that she was required to record before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. (Representational Image) However, the chargesheet does not include the statement of the actor that she was required to record before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Police has filed a chargesheet against a city-based businessman earlier this month for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old actor onboard a Delhi-Mumbai flight in December 2017.

However, the chargesheet does not include the statement of the actor that she was required to record before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The police said the actor was sent three communications since December 2017 to record her statement in Mumbai but she did not turn up. Citing personal reasons and professional commitments, the actor did not appear before a magistrate, a police officer said.

“We will record her statement at the next available date and submit it before the court as part of supplementary documents,” said Anil Kumbhare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VIII).

Police said the chargesheet included statements of crew members and passengers as well as copies of a post the actor had written on her Instagram account on December 9, 2017, soon after landing in Mumbai. A criminal investigation was initiated on the basis of that post, and the police had then visited the hotel where the actor was staying with her mother to record her statement.

After identifying the passenger seated behind her who allegedly inappropriately touched her with his foot, the police had arrested Vikas Sachdeva (39), a business executive living in Chandivali and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was released on bail on December 20, 2017.

While arguing in favour of Sachdeva’s bail plea last year, Advocate H S Anand had told the court that his arrest was illegal, as he had not been issued a prior notice by the police. It was also alleged that the complaint was lodged as an afterthought, as the actor had not raised an alarm when the incident allegedly took place in the flight.

