Charges framed against two accused in Mumbai triple blasts case

OVER EIGHT years after the triple blasts in Mumbai left 27 people dead, a special court framed charges against two of the accused on Friday. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested 11 people for the blasts that took place on July 13, 2011.

The blasts had taken place before 7 pm, within a short span of each other, at three locations in Mumbai. While the first explosion had taken place near Opera House, the second was near Zaveri Bazaar and the third near a school in Dadar Kabutarkhana.

On Friday, the court framed charges against accused Sayyed Ismail Afaaq Aleem Lanka and Saddham Hussain Feroz Khan. Both men are currently lodged in a jail in Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in other terror cases.

The court held that there was prima facie evidence against the two to face trial on charges, including criminal conspiracy and murder, under the Indian Penal Code and sections of Explosives Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The ATS has alleged that the two men, both residents of Bhatkal in Karnataka, had provided explosive materials to the other accused to carry out the blasts. It believes that the explosives were provided to Yaseen Bhatkal, the alleged top operative of banned terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen (IM), who along with others had executed the blasts.

The ATS has alleged that Lanka, a homeopathy doctor, had been in touch with IM co-founder Riyaz Bhatkal through the Internet and had purchased gelatine sticks, detonators and other explosive substances from a shop in Mangalore and delivered the same to another accused. The agency has claimed that Khan, who was arrested in April 2016, had also helped in delivering cash received through hawala transactions to other members of the IM.

Further, the ATS has said that explosive-laden scooters were parked at the three spots in Mumbai by the accused. It was learnt during investigation that the scooters were stolen.

The agency has also claimed that prior to the blast, Bhatkal used to live at a rented room in Byculla, where the explosives were assembled.

Among the 11 accused arrested, those lodged in Mumbai jails have sought for the trial to be separated from the others, claiming that despite directions from the court, jails authorities in Delhi and Bengaluru have been unable to produce the accused before court for framing of charges, causing a delay in beginning the trial.

The court rejected the application on Friday, stating that as the charge was framed against two accused from Bengaluru, the ground of delay in trial due to non-production is not sustainable. Charges are expected to be filed against others during the next hearing.