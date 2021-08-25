Charges framed against remaining accused in 2011 triple blasts case

A SPECIAL court on Tuesday framed charges against the last remaining accused in the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts case, paving way for the trial to begin.

The court framed charges against Asadullah Akhtar on charges pertaining to murder, criminal conspiracy, relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

While the court had initiated the process of framing charges against the accused, many of whom are lodged in different jails across the country in various cases, it had sought them to be physically produced. The court had in May said that despite its directions to proceed expeditiously, some accused were not cooperating with framing of charges.

Last month, it framed charges against Indian Mujahideen terrorist Yasin Bhatkal, who is lodged in Tihar jail, through video-conference.