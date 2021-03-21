Charges against Deshmukh very serious: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said, in the past 72 hours, the government’s image has been damaged. (File Photo)

TERMING THE allegations against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh “very serious”, Shiv Sena MP and leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said each alliance partner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government need to do introspection.

“The allegations are very serious. People call it a letter bomb but how much truth it has will be checked by the chief minister or Pawar Saheb. Anil Deshmukh himself has asked for an inquiry into the issue. In the wake of this incident, each alliance partner of the government needs to do introspection. They need to check if their feet are on the ground,” said Raut while speaking to media persons.

“The current regime is working well but something needs to be fixed,” he added.

Raut’s statement comes a day after Param Bir Singh, Commandant General of Home Guard, wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh had allegedly asked police officials to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars and restaurants.

Under fire over the alleged mishandling of the bomb scare case near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Singh was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner on Wednesday.

Raut said, in the past 72 hours, the government’s image has been damaged. “Now, all of us need to sit together to decide how to come clean from this,” he said.

“The chief minister has tried very hard to maintain the dignity of this government. Certain officers should have been alert at the right time,” he added.