Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Selling weed brownie cakes: Charge of financing illicit traffic or harbouring offenders not applicable, says court

Blessilla Neha D'Souza (20) and Elston Fernandes (19) were arrested last June and spent nearly one-and-a-half years in jail before being granted bail earlier this month.

The court said that evidence against them was pertaining to contraband of small quantity, for which the maximum punishment cannot be more than six months.
In its order granting bail to two youngsters booked by NCB allegedly for selling weed brownie cakes, a court has said that the stringent charge pertaining to financing illicit traffic or harbouring offenders is not applicable.

The NCB had said that while a small quantity of contraband was seized from the two, a commercial quantity as defined under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was seized from their co-accused. The agency also charged them under Section 27 A (financing illicit traffic or harbouring offenders) of the Act and claimed that there was a conspiracy between the accused.

The court, relying on judgments of the Bombay High Court on Section 27 A in cases like the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty and Siddharth Pithani – both booked in an alleged drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput – said that the section was not applicable against the accused.

Claiming that the conspiracy charge could be invoked, the NCB said that Fernandes had bought LSD from co-accused Sachin Tupe and hence, was in touch with him.

The court, however, did not agree. “There is no whisper in the statement of applicant/accused (D’souza) that she knew accused (Tupe) or she had any contact with him,” it said. It added that there may have been an agreement between D’souza and Fernandes to sell pot brownies but there is no material to connect them with Tupe.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 03:34 IST
