Chapter proceeding not to be used for punishing past offence: Sessions court

A sessions court, striking down an executive magistrate’s order against a Chembur-based man, held that chapter proceeding cannot be used for the purpose of punishing a past offence as it caused a “social stigma and that cannot be forgotten”. Chapter proceeding is a provision in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) under which police can obtain a bond from a citizen, seeking good behaviour to a period extending up to three years.

Advertising

“Without any justifiable cause or ground, a citizen should not be asked to furnish the bond of good behaviour in a democratic republic wherein his liberty, his status has been guaranteed by the Constitution,” said additional sessions judge AH Laddhad, in an order passed last week.

In this case, 36-year-old William John Pais had approached the sessions court against an order passed by the special executive magistrate, Trombay Division, who had directed him to execute a bond of good behaviour for a period of one year, in an order passed on April 16.

The process of initiation of the proceedings against him was forwarded by the senior police inspector of RCF police station in Chembur after a crime was registered against him in 2017, where he allegedly voluntarily caused hurt to some persons. The police claimed that Pais had a habit of creating nuisance and there is ‘terror’ in the society from him. The magistrate directed Pais to execute the bond with a surety of Rs 10,000 that can be forfeited if the bond was violated.

Advertising

In his appeal, Pais claimed that the magistrate passed an order without appreciating the facts, “merely on registration of one or two crimes” against him in the past. The court held that two previous offences registered against Pais were in 2011 and 2012 and at that time, no chapter proceeding was initiated against him by police.

“There is absolutely no evidence on record to show that the applicant (Pais) is in habit of abusing, threatening and assaulting people. Admittedly, the earlier offence is committed in 2011 and 2012. The prosecution did not initiate any chapter proceeding at the relevant time,” stated the court, observing that the sole reason for the chapter proceeding was the case registered against Pais in 2017.

The court relied on provisions of the CrPC, under which an executive magistrate has powers to execute a bond of good behaviour, observing that merely a single offence is not sufficient to hold the person as habitual offender.

sadaf.modak@expressindia.com