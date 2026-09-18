Changing City: Tunneling ends on Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road, Navi Mumbai now set for quicker travel

In today’s episode of Changing City, The Indian Express brings you fresh developments on the Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road (KTLR), being constructed for better connectivity in Navi Mumbai. The tunnelling phase on the 5.9 km project has ended, bringing it one step closer to becoming a reality.

On June 29 and August 31, blasting and digging at both ends of the twin tunnels reached a breakthrough when they met in the middle, marking an end to the tunneling work. While much of the project is still underway, including elevated viaducts and road sections, the milestone brings Navi Mumbai closer to faster travel.

The tunnels were dug using the NATM method, blasting and digging through the rock because of their massive 18 m width.