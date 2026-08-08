Changing City: Thane to Dombivli in a metro? New 9.6-km corridor could connect four key hubs

The metro will run underground from Thane to Mumbra and above ground from Mumbra through Diva to Kopar (Source: Representational image from Unsplash)

Commuters travelling between Thane, Mumbra, Diva and Dombivli could soon have a new way to get around, with a 9.6-km metro corridor being planned to connect the four rapidly growing suburbs.

The proposed line is aimed at easing pressure on one of the region’s busiest transport stretches while bringing together three major networks: suburban rail, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (HSR) corridor and the upcoming Metro Line 12.

The proposal gained momentum after a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in October last year, where the need for a metro connection to the proposed HSR station at Diva and the surrounding transport network was discussed.