Changing City: Thane to Dombivli in a metro? New 9.6-km corridor could connect four key hubs

Commuters travelling between Thane, Mumbra, Diva and Dombivli could soon have a new way to get around, with a 9.6-km metro corridor being planned to connect the four rapidly growing suburbs.
The proposed line is aimed at easing pressure on one of the region’s busiest transport stretches while bringing together three major networks: suburban rail, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (HSR) corridor and the upcoming Metro Line 12.
The proposal gained momentum after a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in October last year, where the need for a metro connection to the proposed HSR station at Diva and the surrounding transport network was discussed.
Why this line?
The Thane-Diva-Dombivli stretch is one of the most congested sections of the suburban network.
The proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail station at Diva has also created the need for an integrated transport hub connecting the railway, metro and high-speed rail networks.
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A meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in October last year set the process in motion for a metro link connecting the HSR station with the surrounding transport network.
The metro will run underground from Thane to Mumbra and above ground from Mumbra through Diva to Kopar.
The extension to Kopar is still being studied. The initial proposal was to terminate the line at Diva.
The Thane-Diva-Dombivali stretch is one of the most congested sections of the suburban network
Key interchanges
Thane Junction
Suburban railway + Thane Integral Ring Metro
Mhatardi, Diva
Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail
Sonarpada
Metro Line 12 — Kalyan to Taloja
The Metro Line 12 interchange will improve connectivity towards Taloja and Navi Mumbai.
By the numbers
9.6 km: Proposed length
7-8: Tentative number of stations
Rs 4,500 crore: Estimated project cost
2026 end or early 2027: DPR expected
7-8: Stations tentatively planned
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What happens now?
Survey: Survey of the proposed alignment is underway and will continue over the next few months.
DPR: RITES is preparing the Detailed Project Report, expected to be completed by September.
Execution: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA-Metro) is expected to execute the project.
Why it matters?
The proposed line could give commuters on the Thane-Mumbra-Diva-Dombivali corridor an alternative to the heavily crowded suburban railway network.
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More importantly, the project is being planned as a multimodal link, bringing together suburban trains, metro and high-speed rail at Diva.
“The Thane-Diva-Kopar stretch is one of the most congested in the railways; hence, a metro station is badly required along this route. And as Diva is set to have the High Speed Rail station, the goal is to make it a transport hub connecting all modes of transport,” said a MAHA-Metro official.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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