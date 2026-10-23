Changing City: Thane-Bhiwandi Metro Line 5 inches closer to opening, trials next week

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Inching closer to its opening date this financial year, the Metro Line 5 (Thane to Bhiwandi) got its first rake – borrowed from Line 7 & 2A – this month. With this, trials on the metro line will begin next week, readying the line for its approaching deadline.
Rakes from the Mandale depot, where train sets from BEML for Line 7 & 2A have been stored, have been transported to the Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Thane) in Thane, coach by coach. From there, through the interchange station between the two lines at Kasarvadavali, one rake was transported to Line 5 on Navratri.
How it will help
The first phase of Metro Line 5 will dramatically improve travel between Thane and Bhiwandi.
Hundreds of workers travelling to the warehouses and workplaces in Bhiwandi struggle in cramped rickshaws, paying Rs 40-50 a seat in traffic. For them, having a metro to travel from Thane to Bhiwandi will deliver a reliable and comfortable journey, reducing the travel time of 45 minutes and over in peak times to 25 minutes.
Status
Like the Metro Line 4, operations on the Metro Line 5 will initially run with a longer headway of 5 to 6 minutes. Operations will begin using the spare BEML rakes currently stationed at the Mandale depot, integrating the systems and signalling, but speeds are expected to be lower.
This is being used as an interim measure, till the rakes ordered for Line 5 arrive next year, after which they will undergo trials of their own before being put into use.
After Metro Line 5 train trials that will begin next week, which will likely go on for a few months, final safety clearance will proceed to eventual operations on the line.
Starts: Balkum Naka, Thane
Ends: Dhamankar Nagar, Bhiwandi
Length: 11.9km
Stations: Kasarvadavali (interchange with Line 4), Balkum, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjurphata, Dhamankar Naka
Estimated Cost: Rs 6,741 crore
Depot: Kasheli
Tentative opening date: December 2026, or latest in 2026-27 financial year
Might coincide with opening of: phase 2 of Line 9 (Sai Baba Nagar, Meditya Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Garden in Mira Bhayandar) and first phase of Line 4 (Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction in Thane)
Progress: The OHE and tracks were energized in early October. Now, with the rake on the track, trails on the line will begin. Finishing station works continue simultaneously. After trials, CMRS will be the last procedure before opening.
Daily Ridership by 2031: 3.025 Lakhs
Phase 2: Bhiwandi to Kalyan and Ulhasnagar, deadline 2030-31