Changing City: Thane-Bhiwandi Metro Line 5 inches closer to opening, trials next week

For workers travelling Thane-Bhiwandi distance every day, Metro Line 5 will reduce their travel time of 45 minutes and over in peak times to 25 minutes.

Written by: Sabah Virani
3 min readUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 01:04 PM IST
The first phase of Line 5 will dramatically improve travel between Thane and Bhiwandi. (File photo)The first phase of Line 5 will dramatically improve travel between Thane and Bhiwandi. (File photo)
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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Inching closer to its opening date this financial year, the Metro Line 5 (Thane to Bhiwandi) got its first rake – borrowed from Line 7 & 2A – this month. With this, trials on the metro line will begin next week, readying the line for its approaching deadline.

Rakes from the Mandale depot, where train sets from BEML for Line 7 & 2A have been stored, have been transported to the Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Thane) in Thane, coach by coach. From there, through the interchange station between the two lines at Kasarvadavali, one rake was transported to Line 5 on Navratri.

How it will help

The first phase of Metro Line 5 will dramatically improve travel between Thane and Bhiwandi.

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Hundreds of workers travelling to the warehouses and workplaces in Bhiwandi struggle in cramped rickshaws, paying Rs 40-50 a seat in traffic. For them, having a metro to travel from Thane to Bhiwandi will deliver a reliable and comfortable journey, reducing the travel time of 45 minutes and over in peak times to 25 minutes.

Status

Like the Metro Line 4, operations on the Metro Line 5 will initially run with a longer headway of 5 to 6 minutes. Operations will begin using the spare BEML rakes currently stationed at the Mandale depot, integrating the systems and signalling, but speeds are expected to be lower.

This is being used as an interim measure, till the rakes ordered for Line 5 arrive next year, after which they will undergo trials of their own before being put into use.

After Metro Line 5 train trials that will begin next week, which will likely go on for a few months, final safety clearance will proceed to eventual operations on the line.

Starts: Balkum Naka, Thane

Ends: Dhamankar Nagar, Bhiwandi

Length: 11.9km

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Stations: Kasarvadavali (interchange with Line 4), Balkum, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjurphata, Dhamankar Naka

Estimated Cost: Rs 6,741 crore

Depot: Kasheli

Tentative opening date: December 2026, or latest in 2026-27 financial year

Might coincide with opening of: phase 2 of Line 9 (Sai Baba Nagar, Meditya Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Garden in Mira Bhayandar) and first phase of Line 4 (Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction in Thane)

Progress: The OHE and tracks were energized in early October. Now, with the rake on the track, trails on the line will begin. Finishing station works continue simultaneously. After trials, CMRS will be the last procedure before opening.

Daily Ridership by 2031: 3.025 Lakhs

Phase 2: Bhiwandi to Kalyan and Ulhasnagar, deadline 2030-31

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sabah Virani
Sabah Virani
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Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city. Expertise Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information. Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department. Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others. Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture. Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.   ... Read More

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