Changing City: Thane-Bhiwandi Metro Line 5 inches closer to opening, trials next week

Inching closer to its opening date this financial year, the Metro Line 5 (Thane to Bhiwandi) got its first rake – borrowed from Line 7 & 2A – this month. With this, trials on the metro line will begin next week, readying the line for its approaching deadline.

Rakes from the Mandale depot, where train sets from BEML for Line 7 & 2A have been stored, have been transported to the Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Thane) in Thane, coach by coach. From there, through the interchange station between the two lines at Kasarvadavali, one rake was transported to Line 5 on Navratri.

How it will help

The first phase of Metro Line 5 will dramatically improve travel between Thane and Bhiwandi.