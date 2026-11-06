Changing City: A swimming pool in Ghatkopar like no other, Rs 118 crore project planned

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In a first for Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is constructing an Olympic-standard open-to-sky swimming pool on the rooftop of the six-storey Odeon sports complex in Ghatkopar. While several private buildings and luxury hotels in Mumbai have rooftop swimming pools, this will be the civic body’s first such facility, officials have said.
The swimming pool will have dimensions of 50 meters by 25 meters and a water-holding capacity of approximately 20 lakh litres. Designed to meet Olympic standards, the swimming pool will be an open-to-sky facility.
Furthermore, the structure incorporates specialised Vierendeel girders to withstand the enormous water load. The pool will also have an automated temperature regulation system. Besides the pool, the complex will also house badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis, a shooting range, boxing and a gymnasium.
The land parcel where the sports complex is being built was also reserved for a swimming pool. To accommodate both facilities, the civic authorities decided to shift the swimming pool to the fifth floor, previously located at ground level. It was done to gain a larger Floor Space Index (FSI) and accommodate other sporting facilities.
The cost of this project has been pegged at Rs 118 crore, and the pool is set to become operational by March 2027.
“Besides being a premium sporting and recreational facility, this pool is also going to be an engineering marvel. Usually, indoor-roof top swimming pools are meant for recreational purposes only, however, this pool has been made to accommodate sporting activities as well,” said a senior official associated with this project.