Changing City: A swimming pool in Ghatkopar like no other, Rs 118 crore project planned

In a first for Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is constructing an Olympic-standard open-to-sky swimming pool on the rooftop of the six-storey Odeon sports complex in Ghatkopar. While several private buildings and luxury hotels in Mumbai have rooftop swimming pools, this will be the civic body’s first such facility, officials have said.

Project features:

The swimming pool will have dimensions of 50 meters by 25 meters and a water-holding capacity of approximately 20 lakh litres. Designed to meet Olympic standards, the swimming pool will be an open-to-sky facility.

The pool is set to become operational by March 2027. (Express photo) The pool is set to become operational by March 2027. (Express photo)

Furthermore, the structure incorporates specialised Vierendeel girders to withstand the enormous water load. The pool will also have an automated temperature regulation system. Besides the pool, the complex will also house badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis, a shooting range, boxing and a gymnasium.