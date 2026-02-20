Changing City: Saket Aamne Link Road

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
What Is It
A 21.35 km link road connecting Saket in Thane to the Aamne interchange of the Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, creating a faster route toward Nagpur.
Approved in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA 2026 27 budget.
Route Map at a Glance
Starts: Saket, Thane
Ends: Aamne interchange near Bhiwandi
Runs Parallel To: Mumbai Nashik Highway
Length: 21.35 km
Structure: Includes elevated sections
Why It Matters
Reduces Bottlenecks
Even with the widening of the Mumbai Nashik Highway nearing completion, congestion and heavy vehicle traffic persist. The new link road offers an alternative corridor.
Faster Access to Samruddhi Expressway
Direct connectivity from
Thane
Kalyan
Bhiwandi
Through planned interchanges.
Part of Larger Ring Road Vision
The link integrates into a broader network improving connectivity between South Mumbai and the Samruddhi Expressway, including
Orange Gate Marine Drive Tunnel
Eastern Freeway
Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension
Saket Anand Nagar elevated road
Project Cost
Total Estimated Cost: ₹6,748 crore
Allocation in 2026 27 Budget: ₹500 crore
Current Status
Approved in MMRDA’s 2026 27 budget
Next Steps
Coastal Regulation Zone CRZ clearances
Environmental approvals
Land acquisition
Tender process
Official Speak
“The Saket Aamne Link is a crucial part of the network connecting Mumbai to Nagpur. From South Mumbai, the network will offer seamless high speed connectivity to Aamne, as well as Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi through interchanges,” said an MMRDA official.
The Big Impact
This road stretch is set to significantly improve commute time between the entry of the Samruddhi Expressway and Thane, easing pressure on existing highways and strengthening Mumbai’s regional road network.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Hey Balwanth is a comedy-drama about a young man named Krishna Balwanth who aspires to join his family business, but his father keeps him away from it. The film's first half is strong with great performances, but the second half lacks momentum and the emotional aspect is weak. Still, it is an enjoyable watch for its comedy and acting.