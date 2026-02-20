Changing City: Saket Aamne Link Road

21.35 km Connector to Boost Access Between Thane and Samruddhi Expressway

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 20, 2026 01:32 PM IST
The Rs 6,748 crore project aims to ease congestion and strengthen Mumbai’s regional transport network.MMRDA has approved the 21.35 km Saket–Aamne Link Road to provide direct connectivity from Thane to the Samruddhi Expressway. (Representative Image)
What Is It

A 21.35 km link road connecting Saket in Thane to the Aamne interchange of the Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, creating a faster route toward Nagpur.

Approved in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA 2026 27 budget.

Route Map at a Glance

Starts: Saket, Thane

Ends: Aamne interchange near Bhiwandi

Runs Parallel To: Mumbai Nashik Highway

Length: 21.35 km

Structure: Includes elevated sections

Why It Matters

Reduces Bottlenecks

Even with the widening of the Mumbai Nashik Highway nearing completion, congestion and heavy vehicle traffic persist. The new link road offers an alternative corridor.

Faster Access to Samruddhi Expressway

Direct connectivity from

Thane

Kalyan

Bhiwandi

Through planned interchanges.

Part of Larger Ring Road Vision

The link integrates into a broader network improving connectivity between South Mumbai and the Samruddhi Expressway, including

Orange Gate Marine Drive Tunnel

Eastern Freeway

Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension

Saket Anand Nagar elevated road

Project Cost

Total Estimated Cost: ₹6,748 crore

Allocation in 2026 27 Budget: ₹500 crore

Current Status

Approved in MMRDA’s 2026 27 budget

Next Steps

Coastal Regulation Zone CRZ clearances

Environmental approvals

Land acquisition

Tender process

Official Speak

“The Saket Aamne Link is a crucial part of the network connecting Mumbai to Nagpur. From South Mumbai, the network will offer seamless high speed connectivity to Aamne, as well as Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi through interchanges,” said an MMRDA official.

The Big Impact

This road stretch is set to significantly improve commute time between the entry of the Samruddhi Expressway and Thane, easing pressure on existing highways and strengthening Mumbai’s regional road network.

