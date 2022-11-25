Changing City: Road-over-bridge proposed near Mumbai’s Bhandup railway station

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a two-lane road bridge that will go over the Central Railway tracks near Bhandup station to decongest Lal Bahadur Shastri Road and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road in the eastern suburbs.

The bridge will connect Ganesh Mandir on Veer Savarkar Road in Bhandup East with GKW Colony on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Bhandup West.

The area sees heavy congestion during peak hours as it has high-footfall landmarks such as the V K Krishna Menon College, Ramanand Arya DAV College, IES Secondary School and many residential colonies on the eastern side, and St Xavier’s High School and Junior College, and Naval Hospital on the western side.

Project:

*BMC has proposed a Road-over-bridge over the railway tracks near Bhandup railway station that will give East-West connectivity to Bhandup.

*It will connect Veer Savarkar Marg in Bhandup East with Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Bhandup West, near GKW Colony next to the railway station.

Aim:

*The project is meant to decongest Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road and Lal Bahadur Shastri Road between Vikhroli and Bhandup.

*At present, commuters from the area have to travel about two kilometres along Shastri Road to access the JVLR for East-West connectivity.

*During peak traffic hours, it adds about 15 minutes of travel time to commute.

Details of the Bridge:

*Length: 354 metres

*Two-lane bridge: an east-bound lane and another west-bound lane

Estimated Cost: Rs 106.09 crore

Status: The BMC floated tenders for the project this week, which is open to bidding from Friday, November 25

Authority speak:

A senior civic official from the bridges department said, “Over the past year, the civic body did traffic surveys in the area and noticed heavy congestion during peak hours. The bridge will help unclog the Shastri Road and JVLR.”