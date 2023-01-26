Changing City: Revamping Byculla zoo to create a special ‘exotic zone’

By Nayonika Bose

Adding 10 acres to the open green space of Mumbai city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to expand the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Vanaspati Udyan and Zoo, popularly known as the Byculla zoo.

The zoo is spread across about 53 acres, and the BMC will add another 10 acres—seven acres of the newly acquired pocket of the Mafatlal Compound and the rest in the Poddar area.

‘Exotic zone’

The expansion plan proposes to create a special “exotic zone” to serve as a safe haven for exotic animals such as giraffes, zebras, jaguars, white lions, wallabies and chimpanzees.

The expansion plan proposes to create a special “exotic zone” to serve as a safe haven for exotic animals. The expansion plan proposes to create a special “exotic zone” to serve as a safe haven for exotic animals.

The expansion is part of phase III of the zoo revamp project initiated in 2015. As part of the first phase, Humboldt penguins were added to the zoo in 2017. Phase II, launched in 2017, saw the construction of 17 animal exhibits as well as an aviary, which today houses over 100 bird species. Ninety per cent of the work on phase II is complete, according to a senior zoo official.

Status: The BMC will start the tendering process for phase III soon.

Cost: To be estimated

Significance: Diversification of the species at the zoo.

The zoo does not cage the animals but mimics the natural habitats of wildlife.

Advertisement

The zoo has penguins, spotted deer, nilgai, hyenas, elephants, monkeys, lions, hippos, sambar deer and jackals.

The expansion is part of phase III of the zoo revamp project initiated in 2015. The expansion is part of phase III of the zoo revamp project initiated in 2015.

Authorities speak

“Phase III of the BMC’s master plan is essentially about developing an exotic zone which will house animals and birds from across the world. Furthermore, we are planning to design beautiful thematic landscapes wherein we will try to emulate the culture as well the natural habitats of the home continent of our exotic species. Our master plan was designed on the basis of the Central Zoo Authority’s clear-cut norms, which permit a zoo to have about 25 per cent exhibits housing exotic animals so as long as 75 per cent house Indian species,” said Dr Sanjay Kumar A Tripathi, director of the Byculla zoo.