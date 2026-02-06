Changing City: New Sion railway overbridge in Mumbai to become operational by July

A newly constructed Sion Bridge in Mumbai is set to become operational by July this year, aimed at providing a better connection between the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.

Why a new bridge?

Sion is one of the heavily populated areas in central Mumbai, which houses the congested area of Dharavi slums. Earlier, there was a British-era Railway Over Bridge (ROB) providing east-west connectivity. However, a structural audit in 2019 revealed the precarious condition of the bridge. Subsequently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) floated a proposal to bring down the structure and replace it with a new one.

Timeline of construction

In August 2024, the bridge was shut down to carry out demolition work. However, the demolition work could only start from April last year owing to the removal of multiple obstacles in the location, including toilet blocks and a BEST electricity room. However, these structures have been relocated, and construction work has been going on at full swing. Civic body officials said that the new bridge will be completed by July 2026.

Features of the bridge

The new bridge will be 61 metres long, instead of the 40-metre-long previous structure, and will have four lanes for smooth traffic flow, instead of two. The BMC said that the longer length and wider carriageways have been made to accommodate higher vehicular density. The bridge will also have a dedicated footpath to provide direct access to citizens going to or coming out of Sion station.

The bridge will also have an underpass to facilitate traffic and pedestrian movement.

Construction cost

The cost of this ROB has been pegged at Rs 60 crore and is a joint venture between the BMC and Central Railway.

Administration speaks

“Even though the work progress was slow initially, the machinery remained deployed at the spot. The pace of work has picked up after the blockages were removed and is currently ongoing at full speed. The balance of work will not require a very long time, since we aim to escalate the pace of work further post-monsoon. Therefore, it is safe to say we will be able to open the new bridge for vehicular movement by July 2026, and by February 2027, we intend to open the underpass,” said Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects).