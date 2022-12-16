Changing City: Work of new flyover to decongest JVPD circle in Mumbai’s Juhu to begin soon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that governs Mumbai has proposed a new flyover over the Juhu – Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD) circle, with the aim to decongest JVPD circle, and reduce the travel time between Western Express Highway (WEH) and Versova from 45 minutes to around 10 minutes. The project was mentioned in this year’s budget presented by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on February 3, with a budget outlay of ₹1,576.66 crore for the bridges department.

This is one of four bridges proposed in the BMC budget 2022 – 23.

The Project:

The BMC will construct a new flyover between Juhu Versova Link road, and Mayor Hall near Barfiwala flyover.

Aim:

*To reduce travel time between Western Express Highway (WEH) and Versova by 40 to 45 minutes

*Decongest JVPD Circle in Juhu

Importance:

*Juhu circle connects Juhu, Versova, and parts of Andheri to the Western Express Highway. At present, it takes about 40 to 45 minutes during peak traffic hours to commute the distance.

Status:

* The BMC floated tenders for the construction of the bridge in September this year. The tendering process is now complete, and the bridges department has now sent the proposal to the civic administration for final approval. Since Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal is presently the administrator of the civic body, the department is awaiting his nod, following which work orders will be issued.

* The construction is likely to start within one month.

* It will take about 36 months, excluding the monsoon months, by mid-2027.

Rider:

The present alignment of the bridge that runs along the median (centre of the road) is likely to be shifted to one side of the road. The BMC is at present studying the feasibility of the alignment.

Approximate cost:

Rs 350 crore

Length of the bridge:

1.6 kilometres

What the authorities say:

A senior civic official of the bridges department said that the central idea is to make traffic flow smooth at the Juhu Circle, cut travel time between the Western Express Highway and suburbs of Versova and Juhu, and also decongest the road for residents of the area.