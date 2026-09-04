Changing City: A new bridge for an old Mumbai bottleneck – How Byculla’s Rs 287-crore project will cut travel time

For decades, the 104-year-old Y-bridge has been a familiar bottleneck for motorists crossing Byculla. That could soon change. The BMC is racing to complete a Rs 287-crore cable-stayed bridge by December 2026, along with a new flyover linking it to Mazgaon, in a bid to cut the CSMT-Byculla journey from up to 45 minutes to less than 10.

What is the project?

Built in 1922, the uniquely shaped Y-bridge in Byculla has long catered to traffic to and from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The bridge passes over the railway lines of Sandhurst Road Station and Byculla Station.

However, an IIT-Bombay-led audit found the old British-era structure unsafe in 2018, nudging the BMC to construct a new cable-stayed bridge over the existing one. The project commenced in 2020, which the civic body is executing with the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), also known as MahaRail.