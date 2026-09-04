Changing City: A new bridge for an old Mumbai bottleneck – How Byculla’s Rs 287-crore project will cut travel time

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For decades, the 104-year-old Y-bridge has been a familiar bottleneck for motorists crossing Byculla. That could soon change. The BMC is racing to complete a Rs 287-crore cable-stayed bridge by December 2026, along with a new flyover linking it to Mazgaon, in a bid to cut the CSMT-Byculla journey from up to 45 minutes to less than 10.
Built in 1922, the uniquely shaped Y-bridge in Byculla has long catered to traffic to and from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The bridge passes over the railway lines of Sandhurst Road Station and Byculla Station.
However, an IIT-Bombay-led audit found the old British-era structure unsafe in 2018, nudging the BMC to construct a new cable-stayed bridge over the existing one. The project commenced in 2020, which the civic body is executing with the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), also known as MahaRail.
Commencing from Mahanagar gas station near CSMT side, the bridge will have two arms — one ending near Deccan Merchant Cooperative Bank in Byculla East and the second ending towards the Mumbai Fire Brigade HQ in Byculla West.
While work on the new cable-stayed bridge takes shape, the civic body has also initiated works on a separate 892-metre flyover — which will connect with the Byculla cable-stayed bridge — and provide seamless connectivity for commuters heading towards Mazgaon. Once the entire corridor becomes operational, the distance between CSMT (Fort) and Byculla will come down to less than 10 minutes, which, at present, takes 30-45 minutes depending on traffic.
* Total length of the bridge – 916 metres
* Height of the bridge – 9.70 metres
* Height of the pylon – 50 metres
* Total lanes – 4 lanes
* Total Selfie Points – 1
Timeline – December 2026
Cost – Rs. 287 crore
“Work on the Byculla cable-stayed bridge is progressing, with work underway on the approach roads of the structure. We are targeting to complete the work on the project by the end of this year, in December. After work on the cable-stayed bridge is complete, the traffic will be diverted to the new structure, and then work on connecting the existing Y bridge will be initiated. This will ensure that road traffic remains unhindered,” a senior BMC official told The Indian Express.
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