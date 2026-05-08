Changing City: Mumbai’s east-west commute to get facelift as flyover of Rs 14,000-crore GMLR project to open soon

A 1.2 km-long elevated flyover that will connect Dindoshi in Mumbai’s western suburbs with Film City in Goregaon is set to become operational later this month, as part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.
GMLR project
The GMLR is a 12.2 km-long high-speed corridor comprising underground tunnels, bridges, and traffic interchanges – being constructed by the BMC. Once completed, the arterial road will connect the Goregaon area in the western suburbs with Mulund in the eastern suburbs. At present, there is no direct east-west link in Mumbai.
How will this flyover be a game-changer?
The proposed flyover will originate from near the Dindoshi court adjoining the western suburbs and will drop at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), from where motorists will be able to take the road forward towards the eastern suburbs for the time being. The elevated corridor is set to decongest the Western Express Highway (WEH) significantly, once it becomes operational.
Later, going forward, once the two twin tunnels of GMLR become operational by 2027, this flyover will provide vehicles a direct gateway to the tunnels, further bringing down commute time.
Features of the bridge
The flyover will be 1.2 kilometres long and will be the first phase of GMLR to become operational. The flyover will have six vehicular lanes along with an elevated rotary or circular intersection that is being constructed on a raised platform. Furthermore, the authorities have also said that walkways will be constructed on two sides of the bridge along with deck slabs.
Current status
The construction of the flyover has been completed, and post-construction or ancillary works like painting, laying of road, and erection of traffic signals and signages are underway. The authorities are aiming to open the flyover by the end of this month or early June.
Cost and Timeline
The GMLR project costs Rs 14,000 crore, and the BMC has set up a 2028 completion deadline for the entire project. The expense of the bridge has been pegged at around Rs 300 crore.
Administration speaks
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“With projects like GMLR and Coastal Road on the cards, by 2028, commuting through the suburban belt will become very easy, and this flyover is just the first step towards it. For the time being, this flyover will provide a smooth east-west passageway and decongest the Goregaon-Dindoshi areas that stay choked with traffic during peak hours, usually,” said Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects).
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
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Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
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National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More