Changing City: Mumbai’s east-west commute to get facelift as flyover of Rs 14,000-crore GMLR project to open soon

The elevated corridor is set to decongest the Western Express Highway (WEH) significantly, once it becomes operational. (Representational image)

A 1.2 km-long elevated flyover that will connect Dindoshi in Mumbai’s western suburbs with Film City in Goregaon is set to become operational later this month, as part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.

GMLR project

The GMLR is a 12.2 km-long high-speed corridor comprising underground tunnels, bridges, and traffic interchanges – being constructed by the BMC. Once completed, the arterial road will connect the Goregaon area in the western suburbs with Mulund in the eastern suburbs. At present, there is no direct east-west link in Mumbai.

How will this flyover be a game-changer?

The proposed flyover will originate from near the Dindoshi court adjoining the western suburbs and will drop at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), from where motorists will be able to take the road forward towards the eastern suburbs for the time being. The elevated corridor is set to decongest the Western Express Highway (WEH) significantly, once it becomes operational.