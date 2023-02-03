Changing City: Cable-stayed bridge to replace Mumbai’s old Ghatkopar road overbridge

To decongest the traffic at Ghatkopar in Mumbai, a cable-stayed bridge has been planned to replace the old and dilapidated Ghatkopar ROB on the Ghatkopar – Andheri Link road. It intersects at Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg in Ghatkopar west.

A look at the project:



The 45-year-old road overbridge in Ghatkopar was declared dangerous during a structural audit of all bridges in Mumbai by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after the collapse of the Gokhale bridge in Andheri in 2018 that killed two people. A total of 12 bridges in Mumbai were declared dangerous during the audit. The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MahaRail) will demolish the Ghatkopar bridge. The new cable-stayed ROB will decongest the traffic in Ghatkopar and provide a smooth journey for commuters travelling on Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road.

Alignment:



The bridge will connect Ghatkopar East Eastern Express Highway to Ghatkopar West LBS Marg Ghatkopar Andheri Link Road.

What is the plan:



In order to avoid causing inconvenience to traffic on the existing bridge, the MahaRail will construct the cable-stayed ROB in phases. In the first phase one arm of the cable-stayed ROB will be constructed so that the traffic can be kept moving on the existing bridge, and the second arm will be constructed after diverting the traffic on the newly constructed arm and dismantling the old existing bridge.

Length of the new bridge:



The cable-stayed ROB will have 3 + 3 lanes with a total width of 11 metres along with footpaths for pedestrians. The length of the cable-stayed ROB is 216 metres

Cost of project:

Estimated at Rs 350 crore.

Project completion:

Two years

Current status:



The construction of the new bridge or the demolition of the old bridge has not been started. The MahaRail which has been given the task of bridge construction by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is carrying out the preliminary work, which includes the geotechnical work and shifting of utilities are in progress. The actual work will begin once all the encroachments are removed by the BMC.

What MahaRail officials say:



The bridge will provide a smooth commuting experience once ready. To enhance the beauty of the surroundings of Ghatkopar, there are plans to illuminate the entire bridge with a signature theme.