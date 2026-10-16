Changing City: Mumbai’s new flyover in Juhu coming soon. Will commute get faster?

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The new flyover over Mumbai’s Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD) circle is likely to be commissioned for vehicular use by December 2027. The new flyover in Mumbai’s Juhu will allow commuters coming from the western suburbs to bypass at least five congested traffic junctions, including the JVPD circle, cutting travel time down from 45 minutes to just 20 minutes.
The project
Aiming to cut traffic in the JVPD area, the BMC in 2022 rolled out plans to construct a new flyover over the JVPD circle. The flyover will commence from the end of the CD Barfiwala flyover up to the Juhu Versova Link Road. While linking the two busy routes, the flyover will bypass five traffic junctions.
Additionally, the project seeks to connect an arm to the upcoming Versova Bandra Sea Link, offering direct connectivity to the coastal road.
Alignment
Length – 1.75 km
Width – 15.10 metres
Challenges
* Installation of girders under the metro station using special technology
* Construction of 72 m-long-bridge at 90-feet junction
* Relocation of 600 mm and 900 mm diameter drains by 400 metres
* Relocation of a 1200 mm diameter drain through microtunneling
* Construction of long span with minimal pillars at Juhu Circle
Timeline
Current deadline – December 31, 2027
Previous deadline – March 31, 2028
Cost: Rs 460 crore
Administration speaks:
“At present, it takes about 45 minutes to travel on this route during peak hours. After the completion of the flyover, the travel time is expected to be reduced to about 20 minutes. The completion of the JVPD flyover will provide a major relief to the road traffic in Juhu, Vile Parle West, Andheri West and Versova and will help in making the transport system in the western suburbs more efficient,” said Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) at BMC.