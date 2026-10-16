Changing City: Mumbai’s new flyover in Juhu coming soon. Will commute get faster?

The new flyover over Mumbai’s Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD) circle is likely to be commissioned for vehicular use by December 2027. The new flyover in Mumbai’s Juhu will allow commuters coming from the western suburbs to bypass at least five congested traffic junctions, including the JVPD circle, cutting travel time down from 45 minutes to just 20 minutes.

The project

Aiming to cut traffic in the JVPD area, the BMC in 2022 rolled out plans to construct a new flyover over the JVPD circle. The flyover will commence from the end of the CD Barfiwala flyover up to the Juhu Versova Link Road. While linking the two busy routes, the flyover will bypass five traffic junctions.