Changing city: A desalination plant at Manori that promises to address water needs of Mumbai residents

Mumbai, one of the most populous cities in the world, largely depends on lakes to meet the metropolitan’s day-to-day water needs. But unfortunately, the supply of water is a trickle at 3,800 MLD as against the daily demand of 4,200 MLD. The civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has turned futuristic and proposed to set up a desalination plant to transform the natural saline water from the Arabian Sea to quench the thirst of Mumbai residents.

The Project:

In a bid to augment the water supply in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to construct a desalination plant on 12 hectares of land at Manori village, a seaside hamlet situated in the northernmost end of suburban Mumbai.

What is a desalination plant?

A desalination plant is a facility that removes salt particles from the sea water, so that the water could be made potable, and could be reused for drinking and irrigation purposes.

Specification of the project:

The proposed plant will be equipped to supply 200 million litres of water (MLD) per day, initially. An additional provision will also be made to expand its capacity to 400 MLD in future, considering the rising demand of water in Mumbai.

Significance:

The primary objective is to augment the water supply by 200 MLD initially, which will furthermore extend to 400 MLD in the long run. Mumbai has a demand of 4,200 MLD of water daily. However, the BMC is able to supply only 3,800 MLD.

Mumbai is currently dependent on seven different lakes for the city’s day-to-day water needs. The catchment area of these lakes gets filled during monsoon every year and the water is then supplied to reservoirs through supply pipelines. If adequate rainfall doesn’t happen in a year, then the civic body imposes a water cut.

Once the plant becomes a reality, the dependency on the lakes will come down. The BMC will be able to recycle and transform the natural saline water from the Arabian Sea to cater to the needs of Mumbai residents.

Present Status:

The BMC’s civic standing committee had cleared the proposal giving this project a go-ahead in January 2021. The BMC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an Israel-based Water Technology firm and appointed them as a consultant for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the plant.

Civic officials said that the consultant has submitted the DPR to the civic administration, following which the officials have given their inputs on multiple clauses and have asked the consultant to submit a final report by making the changes.

The officials said that the final draft of the DPR will be submitted by next month and a tender will be invited by the end of this year.

Cost:

The cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 1,600 crore and BMC officials said that Rs 1,920 crore will be spent on the operation and maintenance for this project for 20 years.

Construction Period:

Thirty months from the day of issuing the work order.

What the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Authority says:

“Based on the final DPR draft, the final blueprint for this plant will be prepared. We have carried out an environmental impact survey and have checked every logistical feasibility behind this project. This plant will be the first step towards recycling the sea water into making it potable and this process will be both resourceful and economical in the long run,” said a senior civic official.