Changing City: Cable-stayed bridge in South Mumbai to ease traffic

The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDCL) has signed an MoU with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for constructing 10 new bridges in Mumbai. Most of these bridges will be built in place of existing bridges that have been flagged off as “dangerous” structures following structural audits and one of these bridges is the Reay Road bridge.

The project:

To augment traffic movement in South Mumbai a new cable-stayed bridge is being constructed adjacent to the Reay Road by demolishing the century-old bridge that was in that place. This new state-of-the-art bridge will be constructed along the lines of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) bridge and will have longer spans to minimise the number of pilings works which would have otherwise required shifting of the underground utility lines. This new bridge will have an aesthetic outlook and selfie points will also be created on the two ends of the bridge.

Location and specification of the proposed plan:

This bridge will be built near the Reay Road station and will pass above the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in a way that traffic movement through the highway is not being obstructed. A separate footpath is also being built to ensure smooth pedestrian movement. The bridge will be 220 metres long and will have four lanes for traffic movement.

Significance of the project:

The decision of reconstructing this bridge by demolishing the old structure was taken up after a structural audit found that the old structure needed multiple repairs. The Reay Road is one of the important areas in downtown Mumbai and a heavy volume of traffic passes through this intersection towards and from Byculla which further goes down to Colaba, Churchgate and other important avenues of Mumbai. This bridge will not only ease east-west traffic flow but will also cut down travel time by a significant margin.

Cost and timeline:

The cost of this project has been earmarked at Rs 175 crore and the bridge is expected to be opened by the end of 2024.

Authority speak:

“The old structure has been demolished and we have started civil works before Diwali 2022. Currently, the piling works are being undertaken and after the piling is completed the girders will be launched from the spot. We are expecting to complete the bridge by end of 2024,” said an official spokesperson from MRIDCL.