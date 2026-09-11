Changing City: 40 metres below Malad Creek – Mumbai’s Rs 5,821-crore tunnel takes shape

The underground route is aimed at easing the western suburbs’ dependence on the Western Express Highway, Link Road and SV Road. (File photo)

Nearly 40 metres below the Malad Creek, Poisar River and mangrove patches, Mumbai is set to carve out a 3.9-km twin-tunnel corridor linking Mindspace in Malad West to Charkop in Kandivali. The Rs 5,821-crore tunnel package, a key part of the 22-km Versova-Bhayander Coastal Road, is expected to enter the mining phase early next year and be operational by 2029.

The underground route is aimed at easing the western suburbs’ dependence on the Western Express Highway, Link Road and SV Road, while allowing the coastal road to pass through an ecologically sensitive stretch without cutting trees or disturbing mangroves.

Significance of the project

At present, North-South connectivity in the western suburbs is dependent on the Western Express Highway (WEH), Link Road and SV Road. Considering the increasing vehicular density, the coastal road is expected to take off the load from the existing roads, providing an alternate route for seamless connectivity.