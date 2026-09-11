Changing City: 40 metres below Malad Creek – Mumbai’s Rs 5,821-crore tunnel takes shape

Nearly 40 metres below the Malad Creek, Poisar River and mangrove patches, Mumbai is set to carve out a 3.9-km twin-tunnel corridor linking Mindspace in Malad West to Charkop in Kandivali. The Rs 5,821-crore tunnel package, a key part of the 22-km Versova-Bhayander Coastal Road, is expected to enter the mining phase early next year and be operational by 2029.
The underground route is aimed at easing the western suburbs’ dependence on the Western Express Highway, Link Road and SV Road, while allowing the coastal road to pass through an ecologically sensitive stretch without cutting trees or disturbing mangroves.
Significance of the project
At present, North-South connectivity in the western suburbs is dependent on the Western Express Highway (WEH), Link Road and SV Road. Considering the increasing vehicular density, the coastal road is expected to take off the load from the existing roads, providing an alternate route for seamless connectivity.
Out of the total 3.9 KM length, around 3 KM of this tunnel will be cylindrical in shape, to be constructed by mining through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), and is set to have a diameter of 14.2 meters.
Each tunnel will have three lanes for vehicular movement, along with five cross passages (Express photo)
The cylindrical portion of the tunnels will pass beneath the Poisar River and Creeks. The remaining portion of the tunnels will be rectangular in shape and 700 meters long.
Each tunnel will have three lanes for vehicular movement, along with five cross passages, built as a precautionary measure against emergency situations.
The width of the tunnels will vary between 36 meters and 45 meters.
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Civic officials maintained that the tunnels will be equipped with a modern-day fire and accident prevention system, along with ventilation facilities and heat sensors.
Why a tunnel?
The area through which this tunnel will pass is an ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ) having mangrove patches and water bodies. The BMC has maintained that the reason the tunnel is chosen is to ensure that the mangroves don’t get damaged and the process also doesn’t require cutting of any trees.
Cost and timeline
The total cost of this project has been pegged at 20,000 crore, of which Rs 5,821 crore has been earmarked for constructing the twin tunnels. The mining for the tunnels is set to begin in early 2027, and the tunnels are likely to become operational by 2029.
Administration speaks
“Considering the tunnels will pass below mangrove patches, rivers and creeks, we can say that this will be Mumbai’s first vehicular tunnels that will pass underneath water bodies. We are eyeing a 2029 deadline for the coastal road project, and once operational, travel time between Versova and Bhayander will take less than 20 minutes, which now takes more than an hour,” Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (Projects).
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About the coastal road
The tunnels will be part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (Phase II). This 22 km-long high-speed corridor being built by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to connect Versova with Bhayander in the northern end of Mumbai. As part of this project, a 3.9 KM stretch between Mindspace and Charkop will be connected through these underwater tunnels.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More