Changing City: No more Mahalaxmi traffic detour New bridge set to cut commute by December

For motorists negotiating Mahalaxmi’s congested roads, a long awaited missing link could be in place by the end of this year. The BMC has completed the 78.5 metre pylon of its new cable stayed bridge, which will connect Mahalaxmi ground directly with Saat Rasta and provide an alternative to the existing Mahalaxmi railway over bridge.
The civic body is now pushing to complete the remaining work and open the four lane bridge to traffic by December 31, 2026.
About the project
After a structural audit of old bridges across the city, the BMC’s standing committee cleared proposals for a new bridge in Mahalaxmi. The upcoming bridge will replace an older east-west structure that passes over the railway tracks of the Mahalaxmi railway station.
The upcoming bridge will replace an older east-west structure which passes over the railway tracks of the Mahalaxmi railway station. (Source: BMC/Express Photo)
The bridge will commence from the Keshavrao Khadye Marg near the racecourse in the west, surpass the western railway tracks and land near Shirin Talkies along Keshavrao Khadye Marg in the east.
Upon completion, the bridge will link the congested Saat Rasta with the Mahalaxmi ground while decongesting the existing Mahalaxmi station rail-over-bridge. Eventually, the bridge will also serve as a key route for commuters traversing from the suburbs onto the coastal road.
Project details
Total length – 803 metres
Of this,
Cable-stay portion – 165 metres
Back span portion length – 85 metres
Total width – 17.2 metres
Total width over railway portion – 23 metres
Total lanes – 4
Deadline – December 31, 2026
What does the administration say?
A BMC officer said, “We have erected the 78.5-metre pylon of the bridge as well as completed construction of the span on the western side of the pylon. We are now awaiting permission for a railway block to construct the 165-metre span on the eastern side.”
“We are working steadily to open the bridge by December 31 this year. The bridge will be opened in coordination with the traffic department,” he said.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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