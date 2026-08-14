Changing City: No more Mahalaxmi traffic detour New bridge set to cut commute by December

For motorists negotiating Mahalaxmi’s congested roads, a long awaited missing link could be in place by the end of this year. The BMC has completed the 78.5 metre pylon of its new cable stayed bridge, which will connect Mahalaxmi ground directly with Saat Rasta and provide an alternative to the existing Mahalaxmi railway over bridge.

The civic body is now pushing to complete the remaining work and open the four lane bridge to traffic by December 31, 2026.

About the project

After a structural audit of old bridges across the city, the BMC’s standing committee cleared proposals for a new bridge in Mahalaxmi. The upcoming bridge will replace an older east-west structure that passes over the railway tracks of the Mahalaxmi railway station.