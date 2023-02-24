Changing city: Iconic double decker bus makes a comeback in Mumbai with green fuel & next-gen technology

Introduction: Mumbai’s iconic first double decker bus fully air conditioned, makes a comeback now with electric run and

nexGen technology on February 21st this year. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) introduced this new red fleet having large size glass windows, gives a panoramic view of the city’s where some of most popular heritage structures built by the britishers are located. All upcoming electric run double decker buses have been taken on wet lease and the public transport undertaking is aiming to reduce its carbon footprint, saving nearly 26 million liters of diesel every year. The existing double decker buses are diesel fuelled.

How many double decker buses will be added into the fleet: Currently, BEST has received only one E-double decker bus manufactured by Switch mobility. The undertaking to receive 900 such buses, which will be added into its fleet in a phased manner. Of which 50 AC E-double decker buses targeted to be received by March this year, many of these buses will be open-deck.

Cost: Each E-double decker bus cost is Rs 2 crore.

Battery life: The first e-double decker bus has a 231 kilowatt-hour battery life with a range of up to 250 km. The bus can cover 100 km with just a 45-minute charge, while a full charge takes 80 minutes.

BEST’s existing fleet: At present, there are 45 double decker buses in its fleet, of over 3,000 buses. These 45 double decker buses are diesel fuelled and the operational life of most of them is about to end by this year.

With now more Electric buses will be added into the fleet the transport undertaking believes it will not only help in reducing the carbon footprint, it can provide better service to passengers with more regular frequency of trips.

Benefit: The e-double decker bus has a carrying capacity of up to 90 passengers per bus, and if counted in private vehicles on road, it can replace up to nearly 20 private cars on roads, and carry the same number of passengers in less road space, with zero carbon emission. This iconic bus is also fitted with a digital ticketing system (tap in and tap out), CCTVs cameras, mobile charging points, GPS tracking system allowing commuters to check through an app when the bus will arrive at their stop, digital destination boards, and a public addressing system.

Route: The first double decker e-bus was introduced on the crowded route number 115 between CSMT and NCPA in South Mumbai. The bus will make trips on said route only during weekdays to cater to office goers while on weekends it will be used for heritage tours.

Response: With just one new double decker AC electric bus added into the fleet the BEST has managed to pull over 1,000 passengers in a day.

What BEST officer has to say: These AC Double decker electric buses will have BEST to achieve its zero carbon emission target. BEST is known for its double decker buses however with increase in fuel price running the diesel run buses has been a costly business. With now more Electric buses will be added into the fleet the transport undertaking believes it will not only help in reducing the carbon footprint, it can provide better service to passengers with more regular frequency of trips, without bothering much about fuel cost.