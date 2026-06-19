Changing City: How a cable-stayed bridge at Dadar is set to decongest Central Mumbai

The bustling streets of Dadar in central Mumbai are set to get decongested as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to open a new cable-stayed Tilak Bridge flyover from early next year for vehicular movement.

About the project

The upcoming cable-stayed bridge is going to replace the existing Tilak Bridge, which was constructed back in 1925 and has been operational since then. The bridge is a primary east-west connector catering to traffic in one of the most densely congested pockets in Mumbai – Dadar.

Why is the old bridge being replaced?

The century-old structure has become dilapidated with time, and a structural audit in 2019 declared that this structure should be replaced with a new one. The audit also found that the current state of this bridge is unable to cater to growing vehicular density since it has only two vehicular lanes, while the new bridge will have six vehicular lanes that will cater to more vehicles, reducing traffic congestion.