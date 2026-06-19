Changing City: How a cable-stayed bridge at Dadar is set to decongest Central Mumbai

The bustling streets of Dadar in central Mumbai are set to get decongested as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to open a new cable-stayed Tilak Bridge flyover from early next year for vehicular movement.
About the project
The upcoming cable-stayed bridge is going to replace the existing Tilak Bridge, which was constructed back in 1925 and has been operational since then. The bridge is a primary east-west connector catering to traffic in one of the most densely congested pockets in Mumbai – Dadar.
Why is the old bridge being replaced?
The century-old structure has become dilapidated with time, and a structural audit in 2019 declared that this structure should be replaced with a new one. The audit also found that the current state of this bridge is unable to cater to growing vehicular density since it has only two vehicular lanes, while the new bridge will have six vehicular lanes that will cater to more vehicles, reducing traffic congestion.
Specifications of the project:
The new bridge will be cable-stayed and 600 metres long and will comprise six vehicular lanes. The bridge is being constructed in two phases, with each part having a width of 16.7 metres. The new superstructure will be wider when compared to the old structure and will allow a larger number of vehicles to pass at any given time.
The new structure is being built parallel to the old Tilak Bridge, which will remain intact till the new bridge is built to ensure traffic movement is not affected. The old structure will be pulled down only after the new bridge is opened.
Current status and timeline:
The bridge is being constructed in two phases. The first phase is expected to be completed by April 2027, and the progress status stands at around 70 per cent. This phase will include three vehicular lanes and will cater to both east-west traffic. After this portion is ready, the old bridge will be pulled down in a systematic manner, and in its place, a parallel arm will be built, which will also have three lanes and will take 18 more months to get completed. The overall structure comprising six vehicular lanes will be ready by 2028. As of today, all the foundation work of the bridge has been completed, while the girder launching and superstructure work is in progress.
Cost:
The bridge is being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC). The total cost of this project has been pegged at Rs 375 crore.
Administration speaks:
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“The construction of the new bridge is being planned and executed strategically so that the existing traffic movement is not disrupted. Once the bridge becomes operational, it will improve traffic movement and will also enhance the appeal of this place. During Ganeshotsav, Tilak Bridge is also frequented by devotees and pedestrians, and considering the poor health of this bridge, we issue safety guidelines every year. Therefore, a new bridge is of utmost requirement,” said a senior officer privy to the development.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More