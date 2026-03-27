Changing City: How a 4.2-km elevated flyover is set to decongest Mumbai’s localities of Ghatkopar, Kurla

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has planned a 4.25-km flyover, linking Kurla with Ghatkopar, aimed at decongesting junctions in the eastern suburbs (Express Photo: Representational image)

To decongest Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg, one of Mumbai’s most congested junctions in the eastern suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned a 4.25 km flyover linking Kurla with Ghatkopar.

How will this project decongest eastern suburbs?

Currently, the existing route between Kurla and Ghatkopar, which runs along the LBS Marg route, is plagued by several traffic choke points, including key junctions that link the Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR), Ghatkopar railway station, and Sant Narsi Mehta Road. Once ready, this project will enable commuters to bypass the existing traffic at these junctions, including AGLR, by offering an alternative elevated route along LBS Marg. The flyover is estimated to bring down travel time for commuters travelling between Kurla and Ghatkopar to less than 10 minutes, which otherwise takes at least 30-40 minutes during peak hours.