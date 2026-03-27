Changing City: How a 4.2-km elevated flyover is set to decongest Mumbai’s localities of Ghatkopar, Kurla

Currently, the existing route between Kurla and Ghatkopar is plagued by several traffic choke points, including key junctions that link the Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road, Ghatkopar railway station, and Sant Narsi Mehta Road.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 02:32 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has planned a 4.25-km flyover, linking Kurla with Ghatkopar, aimed at decongesting junctions in the eastern suburbs (Express Photo: Representational image)The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has planned a 4.25-km flyover, linking Kurla with Ghatkopar, aimed at decongesting junctions in the eastern suburbs (Express Photo: Representational image)
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To decongest Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg, one of Mumbai’s most congested junctions in the eastern suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned a 4.25 km flyover linking Kurla with Ghatkopar.

How will this project decongest eastern suburbs? 

Currently, the existing route between Kurla and Ghatkopar, which runs along the LBS Marg route, is plagued by several traffic choke points, including key junctions that link the Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR), Ghatkopar railway station, and Sant Narsi Mehta Road. Once ready, this project will enable commuters to bypass the existing traffic at these junctions, including AGLR, by offering an alternative elevated route along LBS Marg. The flyover is estimated to bring down travel time for commuters travelling between Kurla and Ghatkopar to less than 10 minutes, which otherwise takes at least 30-40 minutes during peak hours.

Features of the bridge:

The flyover will have a total length of 4.25 km, of which the main carriageway will have a length of 3.91 km. The landing ramps will be 146 metres at the Kurla side, while 180 metres on the Ghatkopar side. The flyover will have four vehicular lanes to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Cost and timeline:

The cost for constructing this bridge stands at Rs 3,156 crore, and the BMC has set a 2029 deadline for completion of the project.

Administration speaks

“This project has been envisioned to provide an alternate east-west trafficway to one of Mumbai’s congested zones. The flyover will divert the existing traffic load of the existing AGLR, as a result of which the hyperlocal commute will take less time,” said Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects).

Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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