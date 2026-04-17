Changing City: How 2 new bridges will cut traffic congestion in South Mumbai 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s high-scale decongestion plan for South Mumbai will involve the construction of two new bridges that will link Byculla and Mazgaon, the two most congested pockets in Mumbai.
The project
Byculla and Mazgaon have recorded heavy traffic congestion during peak hours. Therefore, to ensure seamless movement of vehicles, the authorities are constructing a 916-metre-long cable-stayed bridge at Byculla, which will be further linked with Mazgaon by another 892 metres flyover.
Specifics of the project
The authorities have proposed a 916-metre new cable-stayed bridge to replace the 103-year-old Y bridge in Byculla after a recent audit deemed it unfit for vehicular movement. Since there is no elevated connectivity between Byculla and Mazgaon, motorists have to pass through Richardson and Crudas junction and Sabboo Siddik junction, which stay heavily congested during peak hours. Therefore, another flyover will extend from the JJ flyover and will link the upcoming new Y bridge in Byculla, providing a continuous arterial high-speed corridor.
Specifics of the new bridge
The cable-stayed flyover will comprise six vehicular lanes and will be 916 metres long. The new bridge will be wider and ready to meet the city’s future vehicular density. The bridge will have a selfie point and will have an aesthetic design and illumination system that will reflect the city’s identity. Meanwhile, the second flyover will be 848 metres long and will comprise four vehicular lanes, which will be a high-speed corridor.
Slash in travel time
Once the entire corridor becomes operational, the distance between CSMT (Fort) and Byculla will come down to less than 10 minutes, which, at present, takes 30-45 minutes depending on traffic.
Project timeline
According to officials, the new cable-stayed Y bridge is 78 per cent ready and will be opened by November 2026, while the work orders for the second flyover have been issued and construction has begun, with the deadline being set for early 2028.
Cost of the project
The total cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 1,841 crore. While the newly-built cable-stayed bridge at Byculla is being constructed for Rs 280 crore, the second flyover has a cost estimate of Rs 1,561 crore. Authorities said that the cable-stayed flyover will pass over railway tracks and will have a suspended design, because of which its cost is lower.
Administration speaks
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“The idea is to provide a seamless connectivity network in South Mumbai through these two bridges. Going forward, this lane serves as a continuous high-speed north-south stretch within the city. This is a future-ready project, and the decision to link these two bridges has been taken so that traffic congestion in the island city comes down drastically in the future,” Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), told The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
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State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
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Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More