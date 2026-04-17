Changing City: How 2 new bridges will cut traffic congestion in South Mumbai 

According to officials, the new cable-stayed Y bridge is 78 per cent ready and will be opened by November 2026, (Express Photo/ Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s high-scale decongestion plan for South Mumbai will involve the construction of two new bridges that will link Byculla and Mazgaon, the two most congested pockets in Mumbai.

The project

Byculla and Mazgaon have recorded heavy traffic congestion during peak hours. Therefore, to ensure seamless movement of vehicles, the authorities are constructing a 916-metre-long cable-stayed bridge at Byculla, which will be further linked with Mazgaon by another 892 metres flyover.

Specifics of the project

The authorities have proposed a 916-metre new cable-stayed bridge to replace the 103-year-old Y bridge in Byculla after a recent audit deemed it unfit for vehicular movement. Since there is no elevated connectivity between Byculla and Mazgaon, motorists have to pass through Richardson and Crudas junction and Sabboo Siddik junction, which stay heavily congested during peak hours. Therefore, another flyover will extend from the JJ flyover and will link the upcoming new Y bridge in Byculla, providing a continuous arterial high-speed corridor.