Changing City: Now, Goregaon-Airoli in 20 mins with Mumbai’s 1.6km-long double-decker bridge shortcut

The Goregaon-Airoli double-decker bridge project will originate near the Nahur railway station (Special arrangement)

To ensure smooth traffic movement in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and cut down travel time between Goregaon and Airoli, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to construct a double-decker cable-stayed bridge, which also connects Nahur with Airoli.

Features of the double-decker bridge

The double-decker flyover will be 1.6 km long and will run above and parallel to the freeway, connecting Nahur and Airoli.

This flyover will be part of the larger 12.2 km-long Goregaon Mulund Link Road project (GMLR) – Mumbai civic body’s Rs 15,000 crore ambitious project that envisions a direct link between Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs in the MMR through a series of underground tunnels, flyovers, and bridges.