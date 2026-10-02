Changing City: Now, Goregaon-Airoli in 20 mins with Mumbai’s 1.6km-long double-decker bridge shortcut

To ensure smooth traffic movement in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and cut down travel time between Goregaon and Airoli, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to construct a double-decker cable-stayed bridge, which also connects Nahur with Airoli.
Features of the double-decker bridge
The double-decker flyover will be 1.6 km long and will run above and parallel to the freeway, connecting Nahur and Airoli.
This flyover will be part of the larger 12.2 km-long Goregaon Mulund Link Road project (GMLR) – Mumbai civic body’s Rs 15,000 crore ambitious project that envisions a direct link between Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs in the MMR through a series of underground tunnels, flyovers, and bridges.
The bridge will originate near the Nahur railway station.
Vehicles coming from western suburbs via the underground tunnel can directly climb onto this bridge, without having to switch to the existing flyover between Nahur and Airoli, usually choked with traffic during peak hours.
The proposed flyover will provide a parallel link above the existing flyover, merging into the carriageway of the road near the Airoli toll plaza.
Vehicles coming from Thane and Vashi can easily move onto this flyover through four cloverleaf arms, providing a direct entry point to the underground tunnels towards Goregaon in the western suburbs.
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Current status:
The project plan has already been approved, and last month, the BMC appointed Veermata Jijabai Institute of Technology (VJTI) to study its feasibility and audit the plan.
Cost and deadline:
The project is pegged at Rs 1,354.52 crore, and the BMC is set to pay VJTI Rs 6 crore for the audit.
The project is aimed to be completed by October 2030
Administration speaks:
“This project will be the final phase of the GMLR. The key objective behind having a double storey bridge is that first, to ease off the load on the existing bridge between Nahur and Airoli and second to create a seamless connectivity between Goregaon in Mumbai’s western suburbs and Airoli in the eastern region of MMR. Once ready, travel time from Goregaon to Airoli will take less than 20 minutes, which now usually takes 1.5-2 hours,” Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (Projects), said.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
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Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
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Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
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Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More