Changing City: From 40 minutes to 10 – Metro 13 project set to redraw Mumbai’s northern suburbs

For those who commute by road, Metro 13 will offer a reliable and smooth option to enter Mumbai’s peninsula. (File photo)

A Metro line to take commuters across Mumbai’s northern suburbs and a six-lane bridge to cut through one of its biggest road bottlenecks — Metro Line 13 is designed as a two-in-one connectivity fix for the Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar belt.

Approved by the Maharashtra Cabinet this month, the 25-km corridor will connect Bhayandar to Virar, and its 4.92-km integrated road-and-Metro bridge across Vasai Creek will cut the road journey between Bhayandar and Vasai — from around 40 minutes to about 10 minutes.

Together, the two links are expected to ease the pressure on packed suburban trains and congested creek crossings that currently carry much of the region’s traffic.