Changing City: Flyovers, underpass to ensure signal-free Chheda Nagar junction on Eastern Express Highway

The project

Chheda Nagar is a major junction on Eastern Express Highway (EEH) at Ghatkopar where the Mankhurd Ghatkopar link road meets the EEH. After the completion of Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Eastern Freeway, traffic on both these roads meets at Chheda Nagar junction. The integration of all these roads at the junction causes heavy traffic jams. To resolve this traffic issue, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) took up the project to decongest the Chheda Nagar junction by constructing three flyovers and one vehicular subway. Of three flyovers, one is already in service.

Alignment:

Flyover number 1 in the Sion-Thane direction

(3 Lanes), Length -680 metres, Width -12 metres

Flyover number 2 in the Mankhurd-Thane direction

(2 Lane at Level 2): Length -1235 metres Width -8.5 metres

Nearly 2.5 lakh vehicles pass through the junction every day. To resolve the traffic issue, the MMRDA has taken up this project. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Nearly 2.5 lakh vehicles pass through the junction every day. To resolve the traffic issue, the MMRDA has taken up this project. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Flyover number 3 in the SCLR-Chheda Nagar direction

(2 lanes): Length – 638 metres, Width – 8.5 metres (completed and opened to traffic)

Underpass at Ramabai Nagar

(2+2 lanes): Length – 510 metres, Width – 37.2 metres

Significance:

Currently, bottlenecks are seen at Chheda Nagar junction severely hampering the travel time between south Mumbai and Mankhurd. Also, during peak hours, the traffic moves at a snail’s pace. Nearly 2.5 lakh vehicles pass through this junction every day. To resolve the traffic issue, the MMRDA took up this project. In March 2022, one of the flyovers, SCLR to Chheda Nagar, was opened to traffic while the work of the other two flyovers and one underpass is still under construction.

Total cost:

Rs 223.85 crore

Advertisement

Also Read | Raging Bull sculpture likely to be installed at new traffic median by Jan

Deadline:

June 2023

The work of two flyovers and one underpass is going on in full swing. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) The work of two flyovers and one underpass is going on in full swing. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Benefits:

Signal-free travel on Eastern Express Highway at the Chheda Nagar junction reduces travel time by 25-30 minutes. Further, it will help in reducing accident risks at the junction.

The work going on now:

Advertisement

The work of two flyovers and one underpass is going on in full swing. Recently the MMRDA launched the first part of the central obligatory span of flyover no. 2 in the Mankhurd -Thane direction of the Chhedanagar junction flyover successfully.

The central obligatory span is quite crucial and difficult as it is in a curved shape. This span is being constructed at level 2, above the existing flyover on the Eastern Express Highway. The 202-metre obligatory span is split into six parts, which are being constructed with structural steel. The total weight of these girders is around 890 MT. The span which was launched is one out of six. This span is a combination of three girders, which are 31 metres long and 2 meters each in height, and around 110 MT in weight.

Status in percentage:

Physical 78 per cent, financial 76 per cent

Authority speaks:

MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas said, “The work of the Chheda Nagar junction improvement project is progressing fast. All girders fabricated in Hyderabad have already arrived at the site and are now being assembled. The remaining parts are planned to launch gradually. Once the Chheda Nagar junction improvement project is completed, it will have two flyovers and one underpass ensuring seamless traffic and solving the existing bottleneck.